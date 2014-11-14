Regulation

Notice of authorised amendments (NAA) reference table

The NAA table provides information of changes in regulations and manuals and release date produced by the Military Aviation Authority (MAA).

A notice of authorised amendments (NAA) will be issued detailing which part of the MAA regulatory publications (MRP) have been amended. To ensure that the reader appreciates the full context of the amendment, the NAA will include a reference to the amended section of the MRP and will provide a summary of the amendment; at this juncture the MRP will also be amended. The MAA will maintain records of the justification supporting any MRP amendment and the associated NAA authorising signatory.

NAA 17/01 relating to RA 1205 and NAA 17/02 relating to RA 3203 have been published.
NAA 16/32 relating to MAA01: MAA Regulatory Policy and MAA03: MAA Regulatory Processes has been published.
NAA 16/31 relating to RA 1002 has been published.
NAA 16/30 relating to MAP-02 has been published.
NAA 16/29 relating to RA 3207 has been published.
NAA 16/28 relating to RA 5601, RA 5602, RA 5603, RA 5604, RA 5605, RA 5607, RA 5608, RA 5810, RA 5612, RA 5613, RA 5614, RA 5615, RA 5616 and RA 5617 has been published.
NAA 16/27 relating to RA 3261 has been published.
NAA 16/26 relating to MAA 03, MADS, MMATM, MPCM RA 1005, RA 1013, RA 1015, RA 1021, RA 1024, RA 1121, RA 1123, RA 1124, RA 1150, RA 1205, RA 1220, RA 1300, RA 1360, RA 1370, RA 1380, RA 1390, RA 1395, RA 1600, RA 2350, RA 2355, RA 2360 and RA 2370 has been published.
NAA 16/25 relating to RA 4057, RA 4063, RA 4101, RA 4102, RA 4104, RA 4156, RA 4161, RA 4200, RA 4265, RA 4504, RA 4509, RA 4557, RA 4558, RA 4559 and RA 4653 has been published.
NAA 16/24 relating to RA 1122 and RA 1125 has been published.
NAA 16/20 relating to the RA 5001, RA 5101, RA 5102, RA 5103, RA 5105, RA 5106, RA 5107, RA 5201, RA 5202, RA 5203, RA 5204, RA 5205, RA 5206, RA 5208, RA 5209, RA 5211, RA 5212, RA 5213, RA 5214, RA 5215, RA 5216, RA 5217, RA 5218, RA 5219, RA 5220, RA 5221, RA 5222, RA 5223, RA 5301, RA 5302, RA 5303, RA 5304, RA 5305, RA 5306, RA 5307, RA 5308, RA 5309, RA 5310, RA 5311, RA 5312, RA 5313, RA 5320, RA 5401, RA 5404, RA 5405, RA 5406, RA 5501, RA 5502, RA 5503, RA 5800, RA 5805, RA 5810, RA 5820, RA 5835, RA 5840, RA 5850, RA 5855, RA 5865, RA 5875, RA 5880 and RA 5885, NAA 16/21 relating to RA 5002, RA 5601, RA 5604, RA 5616, RA 5617, RA 5720, RA 5721, RA 5722 and RA 5724, NAA 16/22 relating to RA 1014 and NAA 16/23 relating to RA 1500 have all been published.
NAA 16/19 relating to RA 3205 has been published.
NAA 16/18 relating to RA 4800, RA 4809, RA 4812, RA 4813, RA 4815 and RA 4816 has been published.
NAA 16/16 relating to RA 1430 and NAA 16/17 relating to RA 3049 has been published.
NAA 16/15 relating to RA 1003, RA 1014, RA 1015, RA 1017, RA 1121, RA 1140, RA 1350, RA 1600, RA 2115, RA 2307, RA 2310, RA 2340, RA 2401, RA 4061, RA 4212, RA 4214, RA 4403, RA 4808, RA 4810 and Display Flying Handbook has been published.
NAA 16/14 relating to RA 3261 and RA 3274 has been published.
NAA 16/13 relating to MAA01: MAA regulatory policy has been published.
NAA 16/12 relating to RA 2130, RA 2135, RA 2305 and RA 2309 has been published.
NAA 16/11 relating to Display Flying Handbook has been published.
NAA 16/10 relating to RA 1310 has been published.
NAA 16/09 relating to Aircraft Post Crash Management (APCM) Aide Memoire has been published.
NAA 16/08 relating to MAP-02 has been published.
NAA 16/07 relating to RA 1124 has been published.
NAA 16/06 relating to RA 2335 has been published.
NAA 16/05 relating to RA 1600, RA 2321, RA 4050 and RA 5002 has been published.
NAA 16/04 relating to RA 1150 has been published.
NAA 16/03 relating to RA 3201 and Manual of military air traffic management (MMATM) has been published.
NAA 16/02 relating to RA 2101 and RA 2125 has been published.
NAA 16/01 relating to MAP-02 has been published.
NAA 15/45 relating to RA 1029 and RA 1395 have been published.
NAA 15/44 relating to MAA03 has been published.
NAA 15/43 relating to RA 1021 has been published.
NAA 15/42 relating to RA 1340 has been published.
NAA 15/41 relating to RA 3204, RA 3223, RA 3224, RA 3228, RA 3233, RA 3239 and RA 3270 have been published.
NAA 15/40 relating to RA 1390 has been published.
NAA 15/39 relating to RA 1005 has been published.
NAA 15/38 relating to MAA03: MAA regulatory processes has been published.
NAA 15/37 relating to RA 3261 has been published.
NAA 15/36 relating to RA 1016, RA 4941, RA 4943, RA 4945, RA 4947, RA 4948, RA 4951, RA 4953, RA 4954, RA 4955, RA 4956, RA 4970, RA 4971, RA 4972, RA 4973 and RA 4974 has been published.
NAA 15/35 relating to MAP-02 has been published.
NAA 15/34 relating to RA 1021, RA 1225, RA 1300, RA 1320, RA 1325, RA 1330, RA 1335, RA 1360 and RA 1370 have been published.
NAA 15/32 relating to RA 2340 and NAA 15/33 relating to MAA02 have been published.
NAA 15/31 relating to RA 1020 has been published.
NAA 15/30 relating to MAP-01 has been published.
NAA 15/29 added
NAA 15/28 has been added
NAA 15/27 has been added
NAA 15/26 has been added
NAA 15/25 has been added
NAA 15/24 has been added
NAA 15/23 has been added
NAA 15/22 has been added
NAA 15/20 and 15/21 have been added.
NAA15/19 has been published.
NAA 15/18 has been added.
NAA 15/15 and 15/17 have been added
NAA 15/11, 15/12, 15/13, 15/14 and 15/16 have all been added.
NAA 15/09 and NAA 15/10 have been added.
NAA 15/08 has been added.
NAA 15/07 has been added.
NAA 15/05 and 15/06 have been published.
NAA 15/04 has been published
NAA 15/03 has been added
NAA 15/02 has been added
NAA 14/32 has been removed because the documents relating to this NAA have not been published due to changes in Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) publishing times. A new NAA will be published at the appropriate time.
NAA 15/01 has been added
NAA 14/55 is now published.
NAA 14/54 has been added.
The follwing NAA's have been issued - NAA 14/51 relates to RA 1130, NAA 14/52 relates to RA 1200 and manual of air safety (MAS) and NAA 14/53 relates to RA 4211 and RA 4212.
NAA 14/19 relating to RA 2307 issued
First published.
