Regulation
Notice of authorised amendments (NAA) reference table
The NAA table provides information of changes in regulations and manuals and release date produced by the Military Aviation Authority (MAA).
Document
Detail
A notice of authorised amendments (NAA) will be issued detailing which part of the MAA regulatory publications (MRP) have been amended. To ensure that the reader appreciates the full context of the amendment, the NAA will include a reference to the amended section of the MRP and will provide a summary of the amendment; at this juncture the MRP will also be amended. The MAA will maintain records of the justification supporting any MRP amendment and the associated NAA authorising signatory.
