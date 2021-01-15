The Contractor Flying Approved Organizations Scheme (Basic Remotely Piloted Air Systems) ( CFAOS(BR) ) is the mechanism by which the competence of defence contractor flying organizations operating UK military registered Remotely Piloted Air Systems ( RPAS ) in the Open Category and Specific S1 sub-category is approved and assured.

Such organizations should be approved in accordance with Regulatory Article ( RA ) 1031; this RA also includes wider/supporting detail applicable to the CFAOS(BR) .

CFAOS(BR) organizations will be subject to periodic on-site review, based on risk, by the MAA CFAOS branch.

Please note any specimen documents prepared by the MAA are for the guidance of those organizations applying for approval under the CFAOS(BR) . It is the applicant organization’s responsibility to ensure evidence submitted in support of their application is to the latest MAA Regulatory Publication.

A list of Approved Organizations within the scheme can be found here.

For further information please contact the CFAOS team:

MAA Operating Assurance

CFAOS

Juniper Level 1 Wing 3 # 5102

Abbey Wood North

BRISTOL

BS34 8QW

