Regulatory Article (RA) 1031: Contractor flying approved organization scheme (basic remotely piloted air systems)
RA covering the responsibilities and approval process for a contractor flying organisation specifically operating RPAS under the open category and specific S1 sub-category.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 13 January 2021 + show all updates
CFAOS(BR) form 2 - version 1 has been published under NAA 21/02 and CFAOS(BR) form 4 - version 1 has been published under NAA 21/03.
First published.