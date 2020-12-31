Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1031: Contractor flying approved organization scheme (basic remotely piloted air systems)

RA covering the responsibilities and approval process for a contractor flying organisation specifically operating RPAS under the open category and specific S1 sub-category.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Documents

RA 1031: Contractor flying approved organization scheme (basic remotely piloted air systems)

Ref: Initial Issue PDF, 136KB, 8 pages

MAA CFAOS(BR) form 2: application for CFAOS(BR)

Ref: Version 1 MS Word Document, 53.5KB

MAA CFAOS(BR) form 2: application for CFAOS(BR)

Ref: Ref: Version 1. Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 81.9KB, 3 pages

MAA CFAOS(BR) form 4: application for RPAS accountable manager endorsement

Ref: Version 1 MS Word Document, 46.6KB

MAA CFAOS(BR) form 4: application for RPAS accountable manager endorsement

Ref: Ref: Version 1. Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 14.1KB, 2 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 31 December 2020
Last updated 13 January 2021

  1. CFAOS(BR) form 2 - version 1 has been published under NAA 21/02 and CFAOS(BR) form 4 - version 1 has been published under NAA 21/03.

  2. First published.

