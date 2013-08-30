Guidance
Armed forces pensions on divorce and dissolution of civil partnerships
- Ministry of Defence
- Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2005 and Armed Forces Pension Scheme 1975
- 30 August 2013
- 31 July 2017, see all updates
Pension sharing rules of the Armed Forces Pension Schemes (AFPS) and Reserve Forces Pensions Schemes (RFPS).
Pensions on divorce and dissolution of civil partnerships: booklet
Ref: MMP 131 PDF, 354KB
The main features of pension sharing and its administrative treatment within the rules of the Armed Forces Pension Schemes (AFPS) and Reserve Forces Pensions Schemes (RFPS) are explained within the guidance document on this page. The ‘Pensions on divorce and dissolution of civil partnerships’ booklet provides further information.
A valuation of the sharable pension benefits (Cash Equivalent Transfer Value) in the pension scheme will be calculated using the ‘AFPS factors for divorce pension calculations 20 December 2011’ tables.
Details of the charges relating to pensions on divorce/dissolution are available in the charging regime document.
