The main features of pension sharing and its administrative treatment within the rules of the Armed Forces Pension Schemes ( AFPS ) and Reserve Forces Pensions Schemes ( RFPS ) are explained within the guidance document on this page. The ‘Pensions on divorce and dissolution of civil partnerships’ booklet provides further information.

A valuation of the sharable pension benefits (Cash Equivalent Transfer Value) in the pension scheme will be calculated using the ‘ AFPS factors for divorce pension calculations 20 December 2011’ tables.

Details of the charges relating to pensions on divorce/dissolution are available in the charging regime document.

