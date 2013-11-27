  1. Home
Guidance

Armed forces compensation: a guide

Ministry of Defence
Armed forces compensation, Support services for military and defence personnel and their families, and Support services for veterans and their families
27 November 2013
14 February 2017, see all updates

Information about compensation schemes for UK serving and former serving personnel injured as a result of their service in the armed forces.

Armed forces compensation: what you need to know

Claiming for illness, injury or disease

There are a number of compensation schemes available to UK serving and former serving personnel who are injured as a result of their service in the armed forces. The scheme that applies to each individual will depend on when and where you served.

The guidance provides information on the following schemes:

  • The armed forces compensation scheme (AFCS)

You can claim under the AFCS where the illness or injury was caused as a result of service on or after 6 April 2005. You do not need to have left the armed forces before claiming.

  • The war pensions scheme (WPS)

You can claim under the WPS if you are no longer serving and your disablement was caused as a result of service in the armed forces before 6 April 2005.

  • The criminal injuries compensation (overseas) (CIC(O)) scheme

You can claim under the criminal injuries compensation (overseas) scheme if you or your eligible dependants are the innocent victim of a crime of violence while serving overseas.

Published: 27 November 2013

Updated: 14 February 2017

