Say thank you to someone at Companies House

How to say thanks

If you’d like to say thanks and tell us about a person or team at Companies House who has given you a brilliant level of service - send your email to thanks@companieshouse.gov.uk

This could be someone who has:

gone out of their way to help you

been genuinely interested in your needs and responded to them

helped you deal with a difficult situation

The person will be told that you appreciated their effort and may even receive an award or gift voucher for their service.

What others have said

Here is some recent feedback about Companies House staff:

Thank you for ALL the help you’ve given me over the past years. You are one in a million!

I was served in your London office on 23 and 24 April and had a fantastic experience. I was in London for 2 days on a time limit and your staff member was able to answer my query, explain the options and alleviate any concerns I had. He let me talk and explain my question without making me feel stupid. I am very grateful for the whole team I encountered over those 2 appointments.

I would like to say a sincere thank you for the support and assistance provided to me today. The staff member was courteous and sensitive to the difficult situation my client was experiencing due to what seemed like an ‘unexpected’ dissolution of their company. She was empathetic, supportive and genuinely interested in trying to achieve the right result for my client. The quality of information she provided to me in that short conversation, reassured me of the correct steps to take to achieve the right results for the client. Thank you

Without the work you do in maintaining public records of corporate activity we would not be able to do the work. Your team has been incredibly generous with API requests for our social enterprise. We can’t wait for your next significant corporate transparency data release on the digitisation of corporate accounts data. Please keep up the good work. It has enabled tiny organisations like ours to have huge impact on human rights matters!

I just wanted to say thank you. I’ve used Companies House many times over the years – always helpful and really grateful that I can ask a ‘stupid question’ (particularly as a trainee, but also subsequently!) and double-check things. Thanks for your patience and help!

I want to say ‘thank you’ for the excellent service I received today when I contacted your office today to seek advice. I received outstanding assistance and support throughout my call – please pass on my thanks as it was greatly appreciated!

Over the years you have helped me more times than I can remember. Always going the extra mile to offer help and best practice. I think my first ‘thank you’ I sent was so many years ago now, and I am very happy to say you are still helping as much then as you do now.

I would like to thank him for striving to keep CH’s customers informed regarding CH’s plans for Brexit amendments to CH’s forms even when he was scheduled to take some annual leave in the period leading up to the Brexit date of 29 March. He always goes the ‘extra mile’ to keep CH’s customer base appraised of the latest developments affecting forms which makes my life (and that of my colleagues) considerably easier than it would otherwise would be and is much appreciated.

I would like to say thank you to someone who has gone above and beyond to provide an excellent service for many years. Always quick to respond, to help and has helped me with so many filing deadlines, questions and general support across many businesses I have been employed at – including whilst in Australia and had UK subsidiary company filings! Hugely appreciate the effort of this excellent service.

Over the years you have saved me more times than I can remember. Always going the extra mile to offer help and best practice. You have singlehandedly solved and saved me from some very problematic and tricky situations – as you always remember – we are all not perfect and do make mistakes. Thank you again.

I’d like to express my thanks to a customer care manager who was extremely helpful in my recent filings where a company with over 30 different share classes and had gone through a number of changes on the share capital front. She was extremely friendly, diligent and prompt. Especially key is her ability to verify and communicate clearly to me what forms we needed to submit and we therefore avoided any errors or omissions. What had been previously a long, drawn out process, was transformed into a smoother personal service without a single rejection. I’m glad she is looking after our companies, she is a credit to your team at Companies House.

I can’t thank you enough for the kindness and the quality of information you’ve given me today. This world needs more people like yourself, a true diamond in the rough.

For the friendliest welcome in any office anywhere visit @CompaniesHouse in Cardiff.

I have never seen any customer service reply as clear, detailed, well explained and genuinely interested in replying back. And the speed of your reply was also something I am really impressed with.