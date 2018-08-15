Manston Airport application accepted for examination

Today, Tuesday 14 August, The Planning Inspectorate has announced that the application for the upgrade and reopening Manston Airport has been accepted by the Secretary of State for Housing Communities and Local Government for examination.

The application for the proposed project was submitted on 17 July 2018 and the decision has been made within of the 28 day statutory deadline.

The application is for the upgrade and reopening of Manston Airport primarily as a cargo airport, with some passenger services, with a capacity of at least 12,000 air cargo movements per year.

In accordance with the Planning Act 2008 (as amended by the Localism Act 2011) , when considering whether or not to accept an application for examination, the Secretary of State has regard to the application documents submitted, any adequacy of consultation representations received from local authorities, and the extent to which the developer has had regard to any guidance issued. Other matters relating to the application will be considered by the Examining Authority during the examination and interested parties will have an opportunity take part in that process and give their views if they wish.

It is now for the applicant, RiverOak Strategic Partners Ltd, to publicise the fact that its application has been accepted for examination and invite people who are interested in the proposal to register with the Planning Inspectorate as an interested party by making a relevant representation.

Once the period for registering as an interested party has opened, people will easily be able to register online with the Planning Inspectorate by visiting the project’s page and completing the online ‘Registration and Relevant Representation form’. Alternatively, those without internet access may call the Planning Inspectorate helpline: 0303 444 5000 for a printed registration form.

Sarah Richards, Chief Executive, Planning Inspectorate said. “After careful consideration we have decided on behalf of the Secretary of State that the application submitted by RiverOak Strategic Partners Ltd met the required tests set out in the legislation to be accepted for examination”.

“The decision has been made within the statutory deadline. It demonstrates our ability to deliver a predictable, fair and efficient examination process that provides certainty for everyone involved.”

“The applicant must now decide and publicise when members of the public can play a part in the examination process by registering with the Planning Inspectorate as an interested party to give their views.”

Interested parties in an application can:

Say what they agree or disagree with in the application and why;

Comment on what other people have said in their representations;

Attend a Preliminary Meeting and say how they think the application should be examined;

Request that an open floor hearing is held; and

Attend and request to speak at open floor or issue-specific hearings should one be held.

The Planning Inspectorate’s Advice Note 8.3, ‘How to register and become an interested party in an application’ is available on the Inspectorate’s website or a copy can be requested by calling 0303 444 5000.

The process in a snapshot

There are six key stages within the process. The summary below provides examples of when and how people have an opportunity to provide evidence to the Planning Inspectorate. Pre-application

Key activities:

Project development / developer’s pre-application consultation and publicity.

Environmental impact assessment preparation and scoping, where required.

Public involvement:

Have their say on the proposal to the developer through their pre application consultation Acceptance by the Planning Inspectorate on behalf of the Secretary of State

Key activities:

The Secretary of State has 28 days from the day after receipt to decide whether or not an application should be accepted for examination

Public involvement:

Details will be posted at the Planning Inspectorate’s website on how to register as an interested party – once an application has been accepted for examination and publicised by the developer.

Opportunity to legally challenge a decision not to accept an application.

Pre-examination

Key activities:

Single Inspector or a Panel of three or more Inspectors appointed.

Preliminary Meeting called and held.

Procedure and timetable set for examination.

Public involvement:

Register to say what you agree or disagree with in the application

Submit your representation

View application documents submitted by the developer on the Planning Inspectorate website

Attend the Preliminary Meeting

Say how the examination should be conducted.

Examination

Key activities:

A maximum of six months to carry out the examination

Public involvement:

Submit more detailed comments in writing

Comment on what other people have said

Request and attend an open-floor hearing

If being held, request to speak at open-floor and / or issue specific hearing(s)

Comment on the local authority’s Local Impact Report - detailing the impact of the scheme on the local area.

Decision

Key activities:

A maximum of three months for Planning Inspectorate to issue a recommendation to the relevant Secretary of State, with a statement of reasons.

The relevant Secretary of State then has a further three months from receiving the recommendation in which to issue the decision.

Post decision

Key activities:

Six weeks for any legal challenge.

Public involvement:

Opportunity to challenge.