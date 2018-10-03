Graduation time for Dstl third year apprentices

Twelve apprentices celebrated their achievements with each one gaining employment at Dstl, taking up roles across the business.

Belinda Shute, Apprentice Team Leader, said:

It’s fantastic to have this kind of event – it highlights the successes and achievements of the apprentices, plus the invited family members got to see ‘inside the wire’, which they wouldn’t normally get to see. I’m so proud of our apprentices, they have all worked incredibly hard and it’s really nice for them to be recognised in this way.

22-year-old Tom Money is among the apprentices who successfully completed the course. He said:

I feel so happy to finally graduate and I’m excited with what the future holds. It’s been very a broad experience and a real eye opener – I’ve seen lots of different things and have been given exposure to some really cool stuff! I’m also pleased that I’ve secured a job within the Land Platforms division of Dstl.

During their time as apprentices, the group supported outreach programmes; visiting schools and colleges to talk about the benefits of doing an apprenticeship. They also took part in national events including the The Big Bang Fair and RAF100.

23-year-old William Robinson completed a mechanical and manufacturing apprenticeship. He said:

My course was vastly varied, spending time at QinetiQ’s apprentice training school in classrooms, and then working on vehicle assessments. I am really pleased that I have finished my course and I will continue to build my career using skills learned during the apprenticeship. I also have a full-time job at Dstl, which feels a bit strange as I will no longer be ‘the apprentice’! It felt really good receiving my certificate of graduation, and it also allowed us to show off our achievements and show the rest of Dstl how valuable the apprenticeship scheme is.

Dstl’s apprenticeship scheme is now in its tenth year, and is open to people of all ages and backgrounds, from school leavers to those looking for a second career or a change of direction.

Dstl’s Chief Executive, Gary Aitkenhead, said: