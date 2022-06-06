Defence science and technology programmes and projects

The Defence Science and Technology Portfolio is a series of programmes and standalone projects designed to meet the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) capability needs and to ensure the UK armed forces remain at the cutting edge of technology.

Predominantly, the programmes and projects will be delivered by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory ( Dstl ), but partners in industry and academia will be crucial to delivery with significant funding available and opportunities to collaborate.

This guide gives an overview of each programme and standalone project including:

technical challenges

capabilities required

benefits to UK defence and security

commercial routes to working with us

points of contact

The portfolio has been designed by Defence Science and Technology in partnership with our stakeholders.