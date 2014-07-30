Defence Science and Technology Laboratory: Framework Document
Document setting out the relationship between Dstl (an executive agency) and its sponsor department, the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
This document has been drawn up by the MOD in consultation with the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), and sets out the framework within which Dstl operates.
It sets out Dstl’s status, overall principles of governance and details of central governance roles. It also includes:
- further details of governance and accountabilities
- commissioning
- functional leadership
- policies and specific responsibilities applicable to Dstl
- a summary of existing policy exemptions, management of Dstl staff
- an overview of the Defence, Technology and Innovation Board (DTIB)
- where to find Dstl’s corporate documents such as the corporate plan and annual report and accounts
This document does not convey any legal powers or responsibilities, and is regularly reviewed.
Last updated 9 July 2021 + show all updates
Updated with new version of the Framework Document.
Framework document updated
First published.