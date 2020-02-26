Open consultation
Police Covenant for England and Wales
Consultation description
This consultation seeks views on the principle of implementing a Police Covenant in England and Wales, to enhance support for the police and their families.
It will look at the themes of:
- physical protection
- health and wellbeing
- support for families
It will also consider the scope of the Covenant and who should be covered.
Documents
Ways to respond
or
Email to:
policecovenantconsultation@homeoffice.gov.uk
Write to:
Police Covenant for England and Wales consultation
Police Workforce Professionalism Unit
6th floor, Fry Building
Home Office
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF