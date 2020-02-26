Open consultation

Police Covenant for England and Wales

Published 26 February 2020
From:
Cabinet Office, Department of Health and Social Care, HM Treasury, Home Office, Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, Department for Education, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Department for Work and Pensions, Ministry of Justice, and Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Applies to:
England and Wales

Summary

We want to hear your views on the principle of implementing a Police Covenant in England and Wales to enhance support for the police and their families.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

This consultation seeks views on the principle of implementing a Police Covenant in England and Wales, to enhance support for the police and their families.

It will look at the themes of:

  • physical protection
  • health and wellbeing
  • support for families

It will also consider the scope of the Covenant and who should be covered.

Documents

Police Covenant for England and Wales

PDF, 295KB, 25 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Police Covenant for England and Wales

MS Word Document, 171KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ways to respond

Respond online

or

Email to:

policecovenantconsultation@homeoffice.gov.uk

Write to:

Police Covenant for England and Wales consultation
Police Workforce Professionalism Unit
6th floor, Fry Building
Home Office
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF

Published 26 February 2020