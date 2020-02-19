What to do when a service person or veteran dies

Tell Us Once is a service that lets you report a death to most Government organisations in one go. When you register a death, the registrar will give you a unique reference number to use the Tell Us Once service online or by phone. You must use the service within 28 days of registering the death.

If you cannot use the Tell Us Once service, you can contact the relevant Government organisations.

To let us know about the death of a veteran who was getting compensation from the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme ( AFCS ) or the War Pension Scheme ( WPS ), please call the Veterans UK dedicated bereavement line on: 0800 1693458. To let us know about the death of a veteran who was a member of the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS) and not receiving payments from AFCS or WPS , please contact Equiniti on 0345 121 2514

or +44 1903 768625 if calling from abroad. Lines are open Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm.

The Veterans Welfare Service (VWS) help bereaved families by arranging access to all appropriate services. Help and guidance is available via telephone or face to face through a national network of Welfare Managers.

Veterans’ Gateway help to connect the bereaved families and loved ones of veterans with the organisations best placed to offer the advice and support they need.

The JCCC manage and co-ordinate practical needs following the death of a person in service and give advice and guidance to Visiting Officers. A guide to the JCCC ( PDF , 2.27MB, 2 pages)

Inheritance tax: Inheritance tax exemptions are automatically granted on the estate of qualifying serving personnel by the JCCC , but exemptions on the estates of veterans must be applied for by the next of kin or executor by contacting JCCC Deceased Estates.

This guide provides information and support to those who have lost a loved one whilst in service.

Search the online directory of all Cobseo approved charities who can offer support, advice and assistance to the families, loved ones and dependants of deceased service personnel.

