Healthcare for EU citizens living in or moving to the UK from 1 January 2021

What you need to do

If you are living in the UK on or before 31 December 2020, you should:

apply to the EU Settlement Scheme by 30 June 2021, if you are eligible

apply for a frontier worker permit by 1 July 2021, if you are eligible

apply for an S1 certificate if you are eligible and do not have one

register your S1 certificate

If you are moving to the UK from 1 January 2021, you should:

check if you need a visa or permit to come to the UK

check if a family member needs a visa or permit to join you in the UK

pay the Immigration Health Surcharge, if required

apply for an S1 certificate if you are eligible and do not have one

register your S1 certificate

Getting healthcare in England

This information is about getting healthcare in England. The way you access healthcare in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland could be different from England.

The NHS operates a residence-based healthcare system. Most NHS services are free to people who are ordinarily resident in the UK. This means living in the UK on a lawful and properly settled basis for the time being. You may be asked to prove this when seeking healthcare.

If you are not ordinarily resident in the UK, you will be an overseas visitor and may be charged for NHS services.

For a detailed definition of what being ordinarily resident means, see the GOV.UK guidance.

Living in the UK before 31 December 2020

If you are a citizen of an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, and living lawfully in the UK on or before 31 December 2020, you will be able to use the NHS in England, as you do now, after that date.

To maintain your entitlement to free NHS healthcare, you must apply to the EU Settlement Scheme by 30 June 2021. Once you are granted either pre-settled or settled status, or while your application is pending, you will not be charged for your healthcare as long as you continue to be ordinarily resident in the UK. You may be asked to show that you hold pre-settled or settled status when seeking healthcare.

If you don’t apply by 30 June 2021, you could lose your right to access free healthcare.

In line with our longstanding commitments under the Common Travel Area, Irish citizens do not need to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme, although they may do so if they wish. Irish citizens living in the UK will continue to access healthcare in England on the same terms as a UK resident.

For more information on the EU Settlement Scheme, see the Home Office guidance.

You may be entitled to NHS healthcare paid for by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, if you are living lawfully in the UK on or before 31 December 2020, and hold an S1 certificate, for example because you receive either a state pension or certain “exportable” benefits from that country, or if you are a frontier worker (someone who lives in an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, and works in the UK).

You must register your S1 certificate in the UK in order to maintain your entitlement. You should send it directly to the Overseas Healthcare Team for it to be processed:

Overseas Healthcare Services

NHS Business Services Authority

Bridge House

152 Pilgrim Street

Newcastle upon Tyne

NE1 6SN



Email nhsbsa.ovmqueries@nhs.net

If you do not have an S1 certificate, you can apply for one when you reach state pension age, as long as you remain living in the UK. You can apply for one from the relevant EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or Switzerland health insurance authority.

Workers from an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or Switzerland in the UK before 31 December 2020

If you are a frontier worker (someone who lives in an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, but works in the UK) on or before 31 December 2020, you can continue to access NHS healthcare as you do now.

You will need to apply for a frontier worker permit if you wish to continue to enter the UK for work as a frontier worker after 1 July 2021.

For more information on the frontier worker permit scheme, see Home Office guidance.

If you are a posted worker (someone employed or self-employed in an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, but temporarily sent to work in the UK), you can continue to access healthcare in England as you do now for the duration of your current posting. Your entitlement to free healthcare will end when your posting ends.

Some countries however have determined that their EHICs will not be valid for use in the UK after 31 December 2020. Visitors from those countries will be able to request a Provisional Replacement Certificate (PRC) instead. You should check before travelling to the UK whether you can use your EHIC or require a PRC.

Moving to the UK from 1 January 2021

From 1 January 2021, if you move to the UK to work, study or to settle, you will be subject to immigration control. This means you will need a visa or permit from the Home Office in order to be lawfully in the UK. You may need to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge as part of your visa application.

You can only be considered ordinarily resident if you’ve been given the immigration status of indefinite leave to remain (the right to live here on a permanent basis).

Immigration Health Surcharge

If you are coming to the UK for stays of more than 6 months, you may be required to pay an Immigration Health Surcharge at the time of your visa application. The full amount will be paid upfront for the duration of your visa.

Find full details about the Immigration Health Surcharge, including exemptions.

If you’ve paid the surcharge, or are exempt from paying it, you will be entitled to free NHS hospital treatment in England on a similar basis to an ordinarily resident person, with the exception of NHS-funded assisted conception services. Your entitlement will apply from the date your visa is granted until it expires. You will have to pay some charges, such as prescription or dental charges.

If you are coming to England for 6 months or less, or fail to pay the surcharge when you were required to, you’ll be charged for certain NHS services unless an exemption applies.

Family members of citizens of EU countries, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or Switzerland

If you are a citizen of an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, and have a family member who wishes to join you in the UK, they must apply for a family visa or permit.

If you were living in the UK on or before 31 December 2020, and you are eligible for the EU Settlement Scheme, your eligible family members will need to apply for a family permit to come to the UK and then apply to the EU Settlement Scheme. In certain circumstances, they may be able to apply direct to the EU Settlement Scheme from overseas. This will secure their entitlement to free healthcare in the UK, as long as they live in the UK on a properly settled basis for the time being.

Any family member with whom you have a new relationship, formed after 1 January 2021, must apply for a visa. They may be eligible to do so under the family rules, however most family visas do not entitle the holder to access public funds or free healthcare.

If you were not living in the UK on or before 31 December 2020, and do not have status under the EU settlement scheme, you and your family members will all need to apply for an appropriate visa.

Visit GOV.UK for more information about family visas and permits.

Family members of people of Northern Ireland

If you have a family member who is an eligible person of Northern Ireland, and who lives in the UK, you may be able to join that person in the UK without paying the Immigration Health Surcharge.

Find the definition of an eligible person of Northern Ireland.

Instead, you may be eligible to apply for pre-settled or settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme on the basis of that relationship.

Once you have either pre-settled or settled status, you will not be charged for your healthcare, as long as you live in the UK on a properly settled basis for the time being.

Find more information about applying to join family living permanently in the UK.

Children born in the UK to those here lawfully for more than 6 months

If you give birth to a child in the UK, your child will be entitled to free NHS hospital treatment in England until 3 months of age on the same basis as someone who is ordinarily resident, but only if they do not leave the UK during that period.

You will also need to have:

a valid visa of more than 6 months and have paid the Immigration Health Surcharge for that visa

a valid visa of more than 6 months, but were exempt from paying the Immigration Health Surcharge

a valid visa of more than 6 months, which you applied for prior to 6 April 2015

You should apply for a visa for your child during the 3-month period after your child’s birth. You may have to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge for your child. Failure to do so means you may be charged for NHS services provided for your child after the 3-month period.

Studying in England

If you are studying in the UK on or before 31 December 2020 you may use your EHIC for medically necessary healthcare until the end of your course in the UK. You must apply to the EU Settlement Scheme if your course extends beyond 30 June 2021.

From 1 January 2021, if you begin a course of study in the UK which lasts longer than 6 months, you will need to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge as a part of your Student Route visa application.

If your course of study in the UK is less than 6 months in duration, you will not need to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge. You may have to pay for any NHS healthcare you receive. Any treatment that you need to pay for will be charged at 150% of the national NHS rate. You should buy insurance to cover your healthcare as you would if visiting another non-EU country.

Getting healthcare in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

This guidance is about NHS entitlements in England. For more information about accessing healthcare in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, visit the websites for health services in each country: