Get an immigration health surcharge refund if you're a student from the EU or Switzerland

You might be able to get a refund (‘reimbursement’) if you paid the immigration health surcharge ( IHS ) and you’re a student from the EU or Switzerland.

Eligibility

You must have paid IHS and all of the following must be true:

you’re in full-time higher education in the UK

you have a visa that started on or after 1 January 2021

you have a European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) issued in an EU country or Switzerland

) issued in an EU country or Switzerland you live in the UK and have a UK address - this can be student accommodation

If you arrived in the UK between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2021, you must apply for your refund by 31 December 2022.

If you arrived in the UK on or after 1 January 2022, you have one year to apply from the date your visa starts.

If you want to get a job while you study

You will not be eligible for a refund if you work or intend to work in the UK while you study. This is because if you start paid work your EHIC may become invalid and you will not be able to use it to access healthcare.

If you’re a student from Denmark

There is a different way to get your IHS refund because you’ll have an EU-issued S1 certificate.

If you do not have an EU-issued S1 certificate you’ll need to ask the local authority in your country to give you one. You can either:

contact them yourself

ask the NHS Business Services Authority ( NHS BSA ) to contact them for you

Dependants

Your partner and children (‘dependants’) may be eligible for a refund if all of the following are true:

they are in the UK on a visa that started on or after 1 January 2021

they have a valid EHIC

they do not work or intend to work in the UK

Your dependants may be eligible for a refund even if you are not.

What you’ll need to apply online

You’ll need:

your IHS number - you can find this in the confirmation email you received from Worldpay when you paid

number - you can find this in the confirmation email you received from Worldpay when you paid your ‘share code’ to prove your immigration status

your UK address

your email address

a copy of your EHIC

copies of your documents to prove you’re a student in full-time higher education

You can upload copies as a scan or a photo.

Documents you can use to prove you’re in full-time higher education

You’ll need a copy of either:

the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from your course provider

a letter confirming enrolment from your course provider

