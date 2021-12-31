Get an immigration health surcharge refund if you're a student from the EU or Switzerland
You might be able to get a refund (‘reimbursement’) if you paid the immigration health surcharge (IHS) and you’re a student from the EU or Switzerland.
Eligibility
You must have paid IHS and all of the following must be true:
- you’re in full-time higher education in the UK
- you have a visa that started on or after 1 January 2021
- you have a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) issued in an EU country or Switzerland
- you live in the UK and have a UK address - this can be student accommodation
If you arrived in the UK between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2021, you must apply for your refund by 31 December 2022.
If you arrived in the UK on or after 1 January 2022, you have one year to apply from the date your visa starts.
If you want to get a job while you study
You will not be eligible for a refund if you work or intend to work in the UK while you study. This is because if you start paid work your EHIC may become invalid and you will not be able to use it to access healthcare.
If you’re a student from Denmark
There is a different way to get your IHS refund because you’ll have an EU-issued S1 certificate.
If you do not have an EU-issued S1 certificate you’ll need to ask the local authority in your country to give you one. You can either:
- contact them yourself
- ask the NHS Business Services Authority (NHS BSA) to contact them for you
NHS Business Services Authority
Overseas Healthcare Services
Email: nhsbsa.faregistrationsohs@nhs.net
Telephone: 0191 218 1999 (in the UK)
Telephone: +44 (0) 191 218 1999 (outside the UK)
Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm
Find out about call charges
Dependants
Your partner and children (‘dependants’) may be eligible for a refund if all of the following are true:
- they are in the UK on a visa that started on or after 1 January 2021
- they have a valid EHIC
- they do not work or intend to work in the UK
Your dependants may be eligible for a refund even if you are not.
What you’ll need to apply online
You’ll need:
- your IHS number - you can find this in the confirmation email you received from Worldpay when you paid
- your ‘share code’ to prove your immigration status
- your UK address
- your email address
- a copy of your EHIC
- copies of your documents to prove you’re a student in full-time higher education
You can upload copies as a scan or a photo.
Documents you can use to prove you’re in full-time higher education
You’ll need a copy of either:
- the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from your course provider
- a letter confirming enrolment from your course provider
Apply online
If your application is successful, you’ll be sent the money within 3 months. It will be sent to the account or card you used to pay for the IHS.
What you need to know
Contact the NHS BSA to get help with your application.
Get help with your application
NHS Business Services Authority contact centre
Telephone: 0300 330 7693 (in the UK)
Telephone: +44 (0) 191 283 8937 (outside the UK)
Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm
Find out about call charges
What you’ll get
You can only apply for a refund for the duration of your stay where your EHIC is valid.
If your EHIC is valid for the full length of your visa, you can get a full refund.
If your EHIC will expire part way through your visa, you can apply for a partial refund. You can then renew your EHIC and apply for the remaining refund.
Example
If you have a visa that is valid from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2023 and an EHIC that is valid until 1 June 2022, you can apply for a refund of 6 months. Refunds are rounded down to the nearest 6 months.
If you then renew your EHIC and the new card is valid until 1 June 2027, you can apply for the remaining refund.
What healthcare cover you’ll get
Before you get an IHS refund, you are entitled to the same healthcare coverage as a UK citizen.
If you get a refund, the healthcare coverage you get will change. You will only be able to use your EHIC to access ‘medically necessary treatment’ during your stay.