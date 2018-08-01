Guidance

Ways in which people can be lawfully resident in the UK

Outlines ways in which people can be lawfully resident in the UK, in order to support implementation of the overseas visitor hospital charging regulations.

Last updated 12 February 2020 — see all updates
Department of Health and Social Care

Supports NHS organisations to establish whether someone is lawfully resident in the UK. Sets out some of the ways in which a person can lawfully reside in the UK.

Published 1 August 2018
Last updated 12 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated with information for EEA/Swiss nationals on accessing healthcare in the UK during the transition period.

  2. Updated with information on implications of Brexit for establishing whether someone is lawfully resident in the UK.

  3. First published.

