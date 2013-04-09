Guidance

NHS primary medical services directions

These directions set out the legal framework under which General Practitioners (GP) operate and are paid.

Published 9 April 2013
Last updated 26 February 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

The general medical services statement of financial entitlements (amendment) directions 2020

PDF, 79.6KB, 8 pages

The alternative provider medical services directions 2019

PDF, 159KB, 16 pages

The general medical services statement of financial entitlements (amendment no. 2) directions 2019

PDF, 68.2KB, 7 pages

The alternative provider medical services (amendment) directions 2017

PDF, 83.6KB, 2 pages

The alternative provider medical services directions 2016

PDF, 368KB, 15 pages

The general medical services statement of financial entitlements (payment in respect of indemnity fees) direction 2017

PDF, 185KB, 2 pages

The general medical services statement of financial entitlement (amendment no.2) directions 2017

PDF, 136KB, 5 pages

The general medical services statement of financial entitlements (amendment) directions 2017

PDF, 422KB, 12 pages

The general medical services statement of financial entitlements (amendment no.3) directions 2016

PDF, 296KB, 7 pages

The general medical services statement of financial entitlements (amendment no. 2) directions 2016

PDF, 206KB, 3 pages

The general medical services statement of financial entitlements (amendment) directions 2016

PDF, 548KB, 22 pages

The general medical services statement of financial entitlements (amendment no.3) directions 2015

PDF, 296KB, 6 pages

The general medical services statement of financial entitlements (amendment no.2) directions 2015

PDF, 294KB, 6 pages

The general medical services statement of financial entitlements (amendment) directions 2015

PDF, 389KB, 25 pages

General medical services statement of financial entitlements (amendment no.2) directions 2014

PDF, 45.7KB, 3 pages

General medical services statement of financial entitlements (amendment) directions 2014

PDF, 252KB, 28 pages

General medical services statement of financial entitlements directions 2013

PDF, 1020KB, 141 pages

The primary medical services (directed enhanced services) directions 2017

PDF, 398KB, 14 pages

NHS (general medical services - premises costs) (amendment) directions 2013

PDF, 30.6KB, 1 page

NHS (general medical services - premises costs) directions 2013

PDF, 7.25MB, 30 pages

The primary medical services (patient choice extension scheme) directions 2013

PDF, 76.3KB, 5 pages

The confidentiality and disclosure of information (GMS, PMS, and APMS) directions 2013

PDF, 1.65MB, 18 pages

The national health service commissioning board, primary medical services, assignment of patients, directions 2013

PDF, 44.5KB, 2 pages

Personal medical services agreements (payments for specific purposes) directions 2013

PDF, 87.1KB, 9 pages

The national health service litigation authority (primary medical services: general practice systems of choice: CCG practice agreement: dispute resolution) directions 2015

PDF, 192KB, 4 pages

Details

These directions relate to the NHS General Medical Services Contracts Regulations 2015 and the NHS Personal Medical Services Agreements Regulations 2015.

As well as being a useful resource for GPs who work under contract to the NHS, they will be of interest to patients who wish to understand the legal obligations of GPs to their patients.

