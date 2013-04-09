Guidance
NHS primary medical services directions
These directions set out the legal framework under which General Practitioners (GP) operate and are paid.
Documents
Details
These directions relate to the NHS General Medical Services Contracts Regulations 2015 and the NHS Personal Medical Services Agreements Regulations 2015.
As well as being a useful resource for GPs who work under contract to the NHS, they will be of interest to patients who wish to understand the legal obligations of GPs to their patients.
Last updated 26 February 2020 + show all updates
-
Added 'The general medical services statement of financial entitlements (amendment) directions 2020'.
-
Added 2 new directions: the general medical services statement of financial entitlements (amendment no. 2) directions 2019 and the alternative provider medical services directions 2019.
-
Added documents: 'The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2017' and 'The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlement (Amendment No.2) Directions 2017'
-
Added the 'The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2017', 'The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Payment in Respect of Indemnity Fees) Direction 2017' and ‘The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions 2017' which supersedes the ‘The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions 2016'.
-
Added the 'The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment No. 3) Directions 2016' and ‘The Alternative Provider Medical Services Directions 2016’ which supersedes the ‘The Alternative Provider Medical Services Directions 2013’ and additional amendments.
-
Added 'The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment No. 2) Directions 2016'.
-
Added documents: The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment No.2) Directions 2015, General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2016 and The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions 2016.
-
Added the General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements Directions 2013: consolidated text
-
Added document: The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment No.3) Directions 2015
-
Added four 2015 directions: General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment); Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services); Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment); National Health Service Litigation Authority (Primary Medical Services: General Practice Systems of Choice: CCG Practice Agreement: Dispute Resolution)
-
added Amendment No.2 for the General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements Directions 2014
-
The 2014 Directions for General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements and Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) have been added
-
Amendment to National Health Service (General Medical Services – Premises Costs) Directions 2013. These Directions provide clarification on the NHS Commissioning Board’s appointment of a valuer
-
First published.