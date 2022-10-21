Statutory guidance

General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements Directions: previous directions

These previous directions, published for public reference, were for the NHS from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and relate to payments for primary medical services contractors.

Documents

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2023

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements Directions 2023

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No.5) Directions 2022

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No.4) Directions 2022

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No.3) Directions 2022

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No.2) Directions 2022

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2022

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (No.2) (Amendment) Directions 2021

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (No.2) Directions 2021

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements Directions 2021

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2021

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No.3) Directions 2020

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment No.2) Directions 2020

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2020

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment No.2) Directions 2019

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2019

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Payment in Respect of Indemnity Fees) Directions 2019

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment No.2) Directions 2018

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2018

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlement (Payment in Respect of Indemnity Fees) Direction 2018

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlement (Payment in Respect of Electronic Referrals) Direction 2018

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Payment in Respect of Indemnity Fees) Direction 2017

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlement (Amendment No.2) Directions 2017

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2017

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment No.3) Directions 2016

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment No.2) Directions 2016

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2016

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment No.3) Directions 2015

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment No.2) Directions 2015

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2015

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment No.2) Directions 2014

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2014

The General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements Directions 2013

The Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2012

Details

The current General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements Directions set out how payments should be calculated and made to practices.

Published 22 October 2022
  1. Added the 'General Medical Services Statement of Financial Entitlements Directions 2023' and the more recent 'Amendment' version.

  2. First published.

