NHS (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) Directions
Directions for the NHS from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care relating to how payments should be calculated and made to general practice contractors in respect of premises costs.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
These directions set out how payments should be calculated and made to general practice contractors in respect of premises costs.
Previous General Medical Services - Premises Costs Directions are published for public reference.
Last updated 9 May 2024 + show all updates
-
Updated to add 'The National Health Service (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) Directions 2024' and remove 'The National Health Service (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) (Amendment) Directions 2013' and 'The National Health Service (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) Directions 2013'. See page details for the link to the previous directions and amendment.
-
First published.