NHS (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) Directions

Directions for the NHS from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care relating to how payments should be calculated and made to general practice contractors in respect of premises costs.

Department of Health and Social Care
3 December 2013
9 May 2024

Applies to England

The National Health Service (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) Directions 2024

PDF, 264 KB, 38 pages

These directions set out how payments should be calculated and made to general practice contractors in respect of premises costs.

Previous General Medical Services - Premises Costs Directions are published for public reference.

  1. Updated to add 'The National Health Service (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) Directions 2024' and remove 'The National Health Service (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) (Amendment) Directions 2013' and 'The National Health Service (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) Directions 2013'. See page details for the link to the previous directions and amendment.

  2. First published.

