NHS (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) Directions: previous directions
These previous directions, published for public reference, were for the NHS from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and relate to how payments should be calculated and made to general practice contractors in respect of premises costs.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The current NHS (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) Directions set out how payments should be calculated and made to general practice contractors in respect of premises costs.