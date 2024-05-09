Statutory guidance

NHS (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) Directions: previous directions

These previous directions, published for public reference, were for the NHS from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and relate to how payments should be calculated and made to general practice contractors in respect of premises costs.

Department of Health and Social Care
9 May 2024

Applies to England

The National Health Service (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) (Amendment) Directions 2013

PDF, 36 KB, 1 page

The National Health Service (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) Directions 2013

PDF, 375 KB, 30 pages

The current NHS (General Medical Services - Premises Costs) Directions set out how payments should be calculated and made to general practice contractors in respect of premises costs.

