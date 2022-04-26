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Statutory guidance

Alternative Provider Medical Services (APMS) Directions: previous directions

These previous directions, published for public reference, were for the NHS from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and relate to APMS contracts in general practice.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
26 April 2022
Last updated
12 June 2026 — See all updates

Applies to England

Documents

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2025

PDF, 185 KB, 2 pages

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2024

PDF, 58.3 KB, 2 pages

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) (No.2) Directions 2023

PDF, 63.6 KB, 2 pages

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2023

PDF, 28.1 KB, 2 pages

The Alternative Provider Medical Services Directions 2022

PDF, 353 KB, 24 pages

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2022

PDF, 52.8 KB, 1 page

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) (No.2) Directions 2021

PDF, 62.9 KB, 5 pages

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2021

PDF, 29 KB, 1 page

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) (No.2) Directions 2020

PDF, 27.1 KB, 1 page

The Alternative Provider Medical Services Directions 2020

PDF, 168 KB, 17 pages

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2020

PDF, 29.9 KB, 1 page

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendments Relating to the Provision of Primary Care Services during a Pandemic etc) Directions 2020

PDF, 32.7 KB, 2 pages

The Alternative Provider Medical Services Directions 2019

PDF, 159 KB, 16 pages

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2018

PDF, 30.9 KB, 2 pages

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2017

PDF, 83.6 KB, 2 pages

The Alternative Provider Medical Services Directions 2016

PDF, 368 KB, 15 pages

Details

The current Alternative Provider Medical Services (APMS) Directions set out the legal framework governing APMS contracts in general practice.

Updates to this page

Published 26 April 2022
Last updated 12 June 2026 Show all updates

  1. Added the following previous directions: 'The Alternative Provider Medical Services Directions 2022'; 'The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2023'; 'The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) (No.2) Directions 2023'; 'The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2024'; and 'The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2025'.

  2. First published.

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