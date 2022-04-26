Alternative Provider Medical Services (APMS) Directions: previous directions
These previous directions, published for public reference, were for the NHS from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and relate to APMS contracts in general practice.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The current Alternative Provider Medical Services (APMS) Directions set out the legal framework governing APMS contracts in general practice.
Updates to this page
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Added the following previous directions: 'The Alternative Provider Medical Services Directions 2022'; 'The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2023'; 'The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) (No.2) Directions 2023'; 'The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2024'; and 'The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2025'.
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First published.