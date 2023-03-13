Alternative Provider Medical Services (APMS) Directions
Directions for the NHS from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care relating to Alternative Provider Medical Services (APMS) contracts in general practice.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Alternative Provider Medical Services Directions set out the legal framework governing APMS contracts in general practice.
Previous APMS Directions are published for public reference.
Last updated 2 May 2023 + show all updates
-
Added 'The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) (No.2) Directions 2023'.
-
First published.