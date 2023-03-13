Statutory guidance

Alternative Provider Medical Services (APMS) Directions

Directions for the NHS from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care relating to Alternative Provider Medical Services (APMS) contracts in general practice.

Department of Health and Social Care
13 March 2023
2 May 2023 — See all updates

Applies to England

Documents

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) (No.2) Directions 2023

PDF, 63.6 KB, 2 pages

The Alternative Provider Medical Services (Amendment) Directions 2023

PDF, 28.1 KB, 2 pages

The Alternative Provider Medical Services Directions 2022

PDF, 353 KB, 24 pages

Details

The Alternative Provider Medical Services Directions set out the legal framework governing APMS contracts in general practice.

Previous APMS Directions are published for public reference.

