Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions: no longer in force

These no longer in force directions, published for public reference, were for the NHS from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care governing the provision of Directed Enhanced Services in general practice.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
30 September 2022
Last updated
28 March 2024 — See all updates

Applies to England

Documents

The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) (Amendment) (No.2) Directions 2023

PDF, 102 KB, 1 page

The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) (Amendment) Directions 2023

PDF, 52.4 KB, 1 page

The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions 2023

PDF, 132 KB, 8 pages

The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) (No.2) Directions 2022

PDF, 159 KB, 8 pages

The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions 2022

PDF, 152 KB, 8 pages

The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) (No.3) Directions 2021

PDF, 108 KB, 9 pages

The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) (No.2) Directions 2021

PDF, 111 KB, 9 pages

The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions 2021

PDF, 110 KB, 8 pages

The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) (No.2) Directions 2020

PDF, 153 KB, 14 pages

The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions 2020

PDF, 135 KB, 13 pages

The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions 2019

PDF, 160 KB, 16 pages

The current Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions set out the legal framework governing the provision of Directed Enhanced Services (DES) in general practice.

