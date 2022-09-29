Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions: no longer in force
These no longer in force directions, published for public reference, were for the NHS from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care governing the provision of Directed Enhanced Services in general practice.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The current Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions set out the legal framework governing the provision of Directed Enhanced Services (DES) in general practice.
Last updated 28 March 2024 + show all updates
-
Added 3 documents no longer in force: the 'Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions 2023' and the 'Amendment' and 'Amendment (No.2)' versions.
-
First published.