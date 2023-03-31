Statutory guidance

Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions

Directions for the NHS from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care governing the provision of Directed Enhanced Services (DESs) in general practice.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
31 March 2023

Applies to England

Documents

The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions 2023

PDF, 132 KB, 8 pages

Details

The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions set out the legal framework governing the provision of Directed Enhanced Services (DES) in general practice.

Primary Medical Services (DES) Directions no longer in force are published for public reference.

Published 31 March 2023

Related content