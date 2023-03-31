Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions
Directions for the NHS from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care governing the provision of Directed Enhanced Services (DESs) in general practice.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Primary Medical Services (Directed Enhanced Services) Directions set out the legal framework governing the provision of Directed Enhanced Services (DES) in general practice.
Primary Medical Services (DES) Directions no longer in force are published for public reference.