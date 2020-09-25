Genome UK: the future of healthcare

Genome UK sets out how the genomics community will work together to harness the latest advances in genetic and genomic science, research, and technology for the benefit of patients.

Our vision is to create the most advanced genomic healthcare ecosystem in the world, where government, the NHS, research and technology communities work together to embed the latest advances in patient care.

Our goal is that patients in the UK will benefit from world-first advances in genomic healthcare through globally leading collaborations between the government, NHS and researchers, building on already successful programmes such as the 100,000 Genomes Project, delivered by NHS England and Genomics England, and UK Biobank.