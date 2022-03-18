Genome UK: shared commitments for UK-wide implementation 2022 to 2025

In 2020 we published our overarching Genome UK strategy, which set out our vision and clear aspirations for how we will transform genomic healthcare over the next 10 years. The shared commitments are a collection of high-level implementation commitments agreed between the UK government and the devolved governments, across the 3 pillars and 5 cross-cutting themes of the Genome UK strategy to support its UK-wide implementation.

The shared commitments have been developed in collaboration with the genomics community and our delivery partners. They are aimed at this community and at anyone else who has an interest in realising the potential and benefits of genomic healthcare in the UK – including patients, the wider NHS workforce, others working in research and academia, and the wider public.

The shared commitments will be followed by 4 separate implementation plans, with the UK government and the devolved governments each aiming to publish these by the end of 2022.