Genome UK: 2022 to 2025 implementation plan for England

In 2020 the government published Genome UK, a 10-year strategy to create the most advanced genomic healthcare system in the world.

In March 2022, the UK government and devolved governments published Genome UK: shared commitments for UK‑wide implementation 2022 to 2025, in which they agreed to publish separate, nation‑specific plans by the end of 2022.

This implementation plan for England lays out specific actions that genomics delivery partners will take during the 2022 to 2025 spending review period to implement the commitments in Genome UK. The plan showcases the research and policy work that is taking place to develop, evaluate and implement new genomic technologies.

Alongside the plan, we are proposing a set of high-level metrics (Annex A), designed to quantify long‑term changes in the genomics environment and measure progress against Genome UK ambitions. The proposed metrics will be further developed with delivery partners following the publication of the implementation plan.