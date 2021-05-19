Genome UK: 2021 to 2022 implementation plan
Setting out through a series of commitments how we will build towards the vision laid out in Genome UK.
Documents
Details
Published in 2020, Genome UK: the future of healthcare set out a vision to create the most advanced genomic healthcare system in the world to deliver better healthcare at lower cost.
Following collaboration with key partners across the genomics community, priority actions for 2021 to 2022 have been set out in the implementation plan to progress key commitments made in Genome UK.