Policy paper

Genome UK: 2021 to 2022 implementation plan

Setting out through a series of commitments how we will build towards the vision laid out in Genome UK.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, and Office for Life Sciences
Published
19 May 2021

Documents

Genome UK: 2021 to 2022 implementation plan

HTML

Details

Published in 2020, Genome UK: the future of healthcare set out a vision to create the most advanced genomic healthcare system in the world to deliver better healthcare at lower cost.

Following collaboration with key partners across the genomics community, priority actions for 2021 to 2022 have been set out in the implementation plan to progress key commitments made in Genome UK.

Published 19 May 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do