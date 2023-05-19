Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for the Americas 2021 to 2022

Programme summaries give an annual overview of each Conflict, Stability and Security Fund ( CSSF ) programme. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and intended outcomes, stating:

where the programme is working

what it is trying to achieve

the budget

the programme length

They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.

The CSSF aims to publish information for all programmes. However, because some of the CSSF ’s work is very sensitive, we cannot publish details of all programmes. The 2 main reasons are:

to protect national security interests

for the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments

Regional and thematic boards decide what can be published and apply similar criteria to that set out in Freedom of Information legislation.