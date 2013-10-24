Guidance
Armed forces and reserve forces pension schemes: guidance booklets
Booklets explaining the armed forces and reserve forces pension schemes.
Documents
Details
Please note that the Internal Dispute Resolution Procedures (IDRP) process for the Armed Forces Pension Schemes has been revised from 01 April 2018. Please refer to this Factsheet for further information.
These booklets are for general information only. The legislation should always be referred to as the definitive guidance on the scheme rules.
Related information:
Published 24 October 2013
Last updated 5 October 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 5 October 2018 + show all updates
- Replaced IDRP factsheet with latest version
- Replaced the Internal dispute resolution procedure factsheet with the latest edition
- Internal Dispute Resolution Procedures (IDRP) process for the Armed Forces Pension Schemes has been revised
- Added updated leaflet MMP 116
- Added updated version of MMP 127 v0.2.
- Added AFPS 2015: your pension scheme explained document.
- Updated AFPS 75: family pension benefits, MMP 114.
- Removed MMP 123 at request of content owner.
- Added link to the redundancy booklet MMP138. Added new version of 'AFPS 75 Your pension scheme explained' booklet for AFPS 75.
- Added link to Pension tax relief gudiance books.
- Added MMP 114 AFPS 75: family pension benefits booklet
- First published.