Armed forces and reserve forces pension schemes: guidance booklets

AFPS 2015: your pension scheme explained

AFPS 05: your pension scheme explained

AFPS 75: your pension scheme explained (Feb 2015)

AFPS 75: legacy issues factsheet

RFPS 05: your pension scheme explained

AFPS 05: ill health benefits

Increasing benefits

Transferring benefits

Internal dispute resolution procedures

Re-employment

AFPS 05: family pension benefits

AFPS 75: family pension benefits

Please note that the Internal Dispute Resolution Procedures (IDRP) process for the Armed Forces Pension Schemes has been revised from 01 April 2018. Please refer to this Factsheet for further information.

These booklets are for general information only. The legislation should always be referred to as the definitive guidance on the scheme rules.

