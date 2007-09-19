Guidance
AFPS form 4: In-Scheme AVC application form
Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS) form 4.
Details
In-Scheme Additional Voluntary Contributions (AVCs) are only available to members of AFPS 75 and can be used to:
- increase the Death In Service Lump Sum, or
- increase all benefits, or
- maximise widow(er)’s benefits
Once the application form has been sent to SPVA and they have processed it, the decision is final and payments cannot be stopped.
Published 19 September 2007
Last updated 14 November 2018 + show all updates
