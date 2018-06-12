Improvements to Countryside Productivity Small Grants scheme

The popular productivity funding scheme, which help farmers to buy the equipment they need to boost productivity, save time and increase yields.

The scheme has proved popular so far, with more than 3,500 grants worth £23.5 million being awarded to successful applicants.

However, Defra is aware that some farmers are experiencing issues with the delivery of their items in the first round of funding within the scheme’s 150 day deadline.

From today, farmers who purchase their equipment and submit their claims within the 150 day deadline can take delivery of their equipment after the 150 days and will receive payment once the item has been delivered.

Defra will also be opening a second round of funding, due to open in the Autumn, giving farmers who withdrew their applications, the option to have it reinstated now or in the next round. The Rural Payments Agency will be contacting grant recipients who have an offer for livestock handling equipment but have withdrawn because of issues with livestock handling equipment, to inform them of this option. Any other supply issues should be discussed with the RPA separately.

Most of the items offered through the scheme are readily available from different stockists, so applicants are encouraged to shop around when looking for items so that they can claim as quickly as possible.

More detail on the second round of grants will follow in the coming months. For more detail on the Countryside Productivity Scheme please see here.