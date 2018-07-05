Government announces landmark Town Deal for Greater Grimsby

Over 8,800 new jobs and nearly 10,000 new homes will be delivered in Greater Grimsby thanks to a new, ground-breaking Stage 1 Town Deal worth £67 million, the government announced today (5 July 2018).

Local Growth Minister, Jake Berry MP and Business Minister, Lord Henley, unveiled the new Stage 1 Town Deal partnership with the Greater Grimsby Project Board while visiting the Marine Operating Centre in Grimsby and seeing first-hand some of the transformative projects the Deal will help deliver.

The Stage 1 Town Deal marks the beginning of a stronger relationship between central government and local partners to support the regeneration of Greater Grimsby.

The Deal will give Grimsby major investment to improve key roads and establish Enterprise Zones which will attract and support businesses to the area increasing further investment and employment. One example of this is Ørsted, who are building the UK’s largest operations base for offshore wind at Grimsby’s Royal Dock providing a total of 350 jobs for local people.

The new Stage 1 Town Deal recognises the government’s commitment in the Industrial Strategy White Paper to work hand-in-hand with local communities which have strong local partnerships, ambition, and a commitment to regenerate their areas. It will provide:

£2 million more to the area from the government’s local growth fund¹ to support major road improvements to Moody Lane and Woad Lane that connect to key South Humber Industrial Investment Programme Enterprise Zone sites.

A further £65 million of investment already being provided by North East Lincolnshire Council (£35 million) and government (£30 million) to support the regeneration plans for Greater Grimsby

Government expertise and support including through Homes England and Historic England’s Heritage Action Zone initiative to help develop the housing and town centre with a focus on heritage-led regeneration and the development of the South Humber Industrial Investment Programme sites.

These interventions will help accelerate the delivery of jobs and new homes set out in the council’s adopted local plan, which set out ambitious targets for 8,800 jobs and over 9,700 new homes by 2032.

The Greater Grimsby Project Board, under the leadership of David Ross and North East Lincolnshire Council, brought together local MPs, local enterprise partnerships (LEPs) and leaders from the public and private sectors to develop a vision for Greater Grimsby’s future which successfully secured the Town Deal announced today.

Local Growth Minister, Jake Berry, said:

This once-in-a-generation Town Deal signals a new dawn for Greater Grimsby with millions of pounds in Government funding supporting the delivery of thousands of new jobs, significant local investment in regeneration, and nearly 10,000 new homes by 2032. The new Town Deal delivers on Government’s promise to give communities the tools and resources they need to kick-start growth and regeneration while presenting new and exciting economic opportunities for the local community.

Business Minister, Lord Henley, said:

As part of our modern Industrial Strategy we committed to working with the local community in Grimsby to build a viable long term plan for the town. The landmark agreement we are signing today delivers on this ambition with a plan that will boost the local economy by creating high quality jobs and spreading wealth across the area.

Minister for Arts, Heritage and Tourism Michael Ellis said:

This exciting Town Deal will help Grimsby use its rich history to revitalise key areas, create local jobs and bring in new business. Heritage can be a catalyst for growth. These projects will help regenerate the town centre and promote Grimsby as a place where people want to live, work and visit.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said:

For Britain to prosper our towns and cities must prosper - this is a big opportunity for Grimsby, Cleethorpes and the surrounding area to participate in the revival of the area and puts it back in the driving seat to create skilled jobs and build new homes.

Cllr Ray Oxby, Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, said the announcement was a hugely significant piece in the Town Deal jigsaw:

Last year, we pitched an ambitious plan to central government to show them who we are and what we can do.’’ The focus of that plan was that Greater Grimsby has the capacity to accomplish so much more than it has and that by bringing together key people with shared aspirations we can work with the community to build a prosperous and sustainable future for our town. I’m particularly grateful for the considerable amount of work that members and officers have put in- ably supported by our local MPs and our partners on the Greater Grimsby Board- to take forward and cement this unique deal with government which has been confirmed today.

Lord Haskins, Chair of the Humber LEP , said:

The Town Deal is great news for Grimsby, and I welcome the strong partnership between business, local government and national government that is driving it forward. Grimsby, as the gateway to the Energy Estuary, and the South Humber Bank will play an important part in the industrial strategy we are developing for the Humber and the LEP is committed to their success. We are already investing in projects and businesses across the borough, and today I am pleased to announce that we plan to provide £2.1 million Growth Deal funding towards road and cycle improvements on Moody Lane and Woad Lane – improving access to key employment sites. There are many opportunities ahead for Grimsby and the Humber, and I am confident that all of the partners involved will continue to build on the progress that has been made.

ABP Humber Ports Director Simon Bird said:

These are exciting times for Grimsby and the whole of North East Lincolnshire. The Council have done some tremendous work bringing key partners together in support of proposals that will transform to town. Linked to this, we are playing our part at ABP with the heritage led regeneration of the Kasbah area within the Port of Grimsby which will preserve what is special about the area whilst bringing in new jobs and business.

Matthew Wright, Managing Director for Ørsted UK, said:

Grimsby is fast becoming a world-leading hub for renewable energy and this Town Deal can only help the area continue to grow. I’m delighted to see this partnership signed as it will help unlock further investment, drive regeneration and deliver jobs. At Ørsted we’re proud of our role within the community and we remain absolutely committed to Grimsby and the Humber. Our East Coast Hub in the Royal Dock will be the UK’s largest operations base for offshore wind and with two more huge projects now under construction, we’re here for the long term.

The Government is clear that if the Project Board puts forward any new proposals to regenerate Greater Grimsby further, it is open to discussions on progressing the current Town Deal.

Today’s Stage 1 Town Deal announcement - alongside opportunities in new energy industries, stronger civic leadership, and the profile of the Great Grimsby Project Board - provides a real opportunity to shape a successful future for Greater Grimsby.

