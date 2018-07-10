FC Shkupi vs Glasgow Rangers – Travel Advice

Fixture information

Date: Tuesday 17 July 2018

Venue: National Stadium Philip II, Skopje

Kick off time: 5:45pm (local time); 4:45pm (UK time)

As well as this advice, check out our travel advice for Macedonia

Passports and visas

Please check your passport and visa details:

you don’t need a visa to travel to Macedonia if you have a British Citizen passport; but your passport should be valid for at least three months from the date you enter the country

you need to register with the local police in the town/city where you are staying within 24 hours of your arrival in Macedonia, unless you are in a hotel in which case you will be registered automatically at check in. If you don’t register you may receive a fine of between 600 and 1,000 Euros, and be detained or face a court appearance (which may include a restriction on your ability to return to Macedonia)

if you have a different type of British nationality (other than ‘British Citizen’), check entry requirements with the Macedonian Embassy in London before you travel

make sure you take out good travel insurance even if you’re only going for one night – it could save you a lot of money if you get into difficulties

the British Embassy have been advised you may need your passport (and your match ticket) to gain entry to the stadium

if you lose your passport, or have it stolen, contact the British Embassy on +389 2 3299 299 or by e-mail at consular.skopje@fco.gov.uk to book an appointment to apply for an Emergency Passport

Getting to National Stadium ‘Philip II’

Philip II National Stadium is located in the city centre; you can find a map showing the location of the stadium here. The stadium holds 33 460 supporters fully seated

The Stadium is located near the city centre, in the city park, 15 minutes walking distance from the Main Square and the city centre. It can be reached by bus No 8 and No 15a (get off at the City Park Stop. There is a paid parking lot next to the stadium.

taxies are plentiful and cheap by UK standards, although some vehicles may not be in very good condition. Most taxis are metered. Vehicles may vary in colour.

avoid taxis parked outside hotels or in tourist areas; ask your hotel to call a taxi or flag down a passing taxi with a green ‘available’ light in the window

a licensed taxi company operates at Skopje airport and has an official rank. Details are available at http://skp.airports.com.mk/default.aspx?ItemID=384

At the match

Glasgow Rangers fans are seated in West Sector. All gates have disabled access

access to the stadium can be slow, there will be ticket checks and body searches at three check points before entrance to the stadium

to avoid missing the start of the match, you should get to the stadium early - entrances will open at 3:45pm

anyone who is obviously drunk won’t be allowed into the stadium

weapons, flares, fireworks, alcohol, cans, glass, bottle tops, coins aren’t allowed in the stadium

smoking is not allowed at the stadium; lighters will not be permitted

beer in plastic containers will be available at the stadium

Helpful tips for local area

You should leave your passports in a hotel safe and use another form of ID: e.g. driving licence or the passport photocopy.

You should maintain at least the same level of personal security awareness as in the UK. As in any other city beware of pickpockets and bag snatchers at airports, railway stations, around the town centre and when using public transport - only carry what you need and leave spare cash and valuables in hotel safety deposits.

Tap water in Skopje is drinkable.

British Embassy Skopje, Todor Aleksandrov No.165, Skopje 1000, Macedonia

Tel: +389 (2) 3299 299 (also for out of hours emergencies)

Office hours: Monday to Thursday, 8am to 4:30pm, Friday, 8am to 1pm

For more information please visit our website at https://www.gov.uk/government/world/macedonia

Emergency services numbers

Police: 192 Ambulance: 194 Fire brigade: 193

Further information

Follow the British Embassy on Twitter for up to the minute travel advice:

Tourist information about Macedonia

Information about the city of Skopje