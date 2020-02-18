Guidance

Veterans seeking support with living independently

Information and useful services for independent living for veterans.

Published 18 February 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK

Overview

Get veteran focused information and support from Veterans’ Gateway on living independently.

Veterans’ Gateway

The Veterans’ Gateway: independent living advice for veterans can put veterans in touch with the organisations best placed to help with information, advice and support on:

  • care
  • applying for disability benefits
  • home aids and adaptions
  • mobility.
Published 18 February 2020