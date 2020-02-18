Guidance
Veterans seeking support with living independently
Information and useful services for independent living for veterans.
Overview
Get veteran focused information and support from Veterans’ Gateway on living independently.
Veterans’ Gateway
The Veterans’ Gateway: independent living advice for veterans can put veterans in touch with the organisations best placed to help with information, advice and support on:
- care
- applying for disability benefits
- home aids and adaptions
- mobility.
