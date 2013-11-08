People who inject drugs: infection risks, guidance and data
This guide is about infections that occur in people who inject drugs (PWID).
People who inject drugs (PWID) are vulnerable to a wide range of viral and bacterial infections. These infections can result in high levels of illness and in death.
In relation to infections among PWID, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC):
- monitors infectious diseases and the associated risk and protective behaviours among this group
- provides information to understand the burden of these infections, and what puts people at risk of catching these infections
- monitors the effectiveness of prevention measures
- supports local areas to understand need and commission appropriate services
- brings people together to share intelligence
- provides information to prevent and treat infection
Infections among PWID
Shooting Up: infections among people who inject drugs in the UK
Unlinked Anonymous Monitoring (UAM) Survey
The UAM Survey of PWID is the main source of information on the extent of infections and risks in this population. This multi-site survey is a collaboration between UKHSA and over 60 specialist agencies that work with PWID across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
In addition to monitoring disease levels, this survey collects information on:
- injecting and sexual behaviours
- uptake of interventions such vaccinations and diagnostic testing
- use of healthcare facilities
Survey data
People who inject drugs: HIV and viral hepatitis monitoring reports
People who inject drugs: non-fatal overdose monitoring report
Previous UAM Survey of PWID reports that were published by Public Health England (PHE)
Previous UAM Survey of PWID reports that were published by the Health Protection Agency (HPA)
PWID infection and treatment resources
Information on bloodborne viruses from DHSC includes:
- National Drug Treatment Monitoring System (NTDMS): data on people who inject drugs seeking treatment
- opiate and crack cocaine use: estimates of the number of people using and injecting opiates and/or crack-cocaine in England
- wound aware: a resource for drug services. Information for drug services to help them prevent, identify, treat and manage wounds in people who inject drugs
PWID infection and commissioning resources
Information on PWID infection resources
- National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidance on needle and syringe programmes and drug misuse
- alcohol and drug misuse prevention, treatment and recovery guidance from Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID)
Information on commissioning resources
Related public health topics
Common infections among PWID
Hepatitis C: guidance, data and analysis
Hepatitis B: guidance, data and analysis
Hepatitis A: guidance, data and analysis
HIV: surveillance, data and management
Anthrax: guidance, data and analysis
Botulism: guidance, data and analysis
Tetanus: guidance, data and analysis
Severe systemic sepsis from the UK Government Web Archive
Staphylococcus aureus: guidance, data and analysis
