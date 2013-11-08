Guidance

People who inject drugs: infection risks, guidance and data

This guide is about infections that occur in people who inject drugs (PWID).

UK Health Security Agency and Department of Health and Social Care
8 November 2013
10 October 2025

People who inject drugs (PWID) are vulnerable to a wide range of viral and bacterial infections. These infections can result in high levels of illness and in death.

In relation to infections among PWID, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC):

  • monitors infectious diseases and the associated risk and protective behaviours among this group
  • provides information to understand the burden of these infections, and what puts people at risk of catching these infections
  • monitors the effectiveness of prevention measures
  • supports local areas to understand need and commission appropriate services
  • brings people together to share intelligence
  • provides information to prevent and treat infection

Infections among PWID

Shooting Up: infections among people who inject drugs in the UK

Unlinked Anonymous Monitoring (UAM) Survey

The UAM Survey of PWID is the main source of information on the extent of infections and risks in this population. This multi-site survey is a collaboration between UKHSA and over 60 specialist agencies that work with PWID across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In addition to monitoring disease levels, this survey collects information on:

  • injecting and sexual behaviours
  • uptake of interventions such vaccinations and diagnostic testing
  • use of healthcare facilities

Survey data

People who inject drugs: HIV and viral hepatitis monitoring reports

People who inject drugs: non-fatal overdose monitoring report

Previous UAM Survey of PWID reports that were published by Public Health England (PHE)

Previous UAM Survey of PWID reports that were published by the Health Protection Agency (HPA)

PWID infection and treatment resources

Information on bloodborne viruses from DHSC includes:

PWID infection and commissioning resources

Information on PWID infection resources

Information on commissioning resources

Public health in prison

Common infections among PWID

Hepatitis C: guidance, data and analysis

Hepatitis B: guidance, data and analysis

Hepatitis A: guidance, data and analysis

HIV: surveillance, data and management

Anthrax: guidance, data and analysis

Botulism: guidance, data and analysis

Tetanus: guidance, data and analysis

Severe systemic sepsis from the UK Government Web Archive

Staphylococcus aureus: guidance, data and analysis

Group A streptococcal (GAS) infections

