Healthcare for UK nationals living in Switzerland

This information is about living in Switzerland. There’s different guidance if you’re visiting Switzerland.

You must have health insurance cover to live in Switzerland. You may still have to pay to use some parts of the healthcare system.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Swiss health system in one of these ways:

buying mandatory health insurance

registering a UK-issued S1 certificate with Switzerland’s central health insurance institution (‘Gemeinsame Einrichtung KVG’)

using an UK-issued EHIC for temporary stays

The S1 certificate entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Swiss citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare during the transition period

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals visiting or living in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC during this time, as you did before.

If you’re living in Switzerland or move there permanently before the end of 2020, you’ll have life-long healthcare rights in Switzerland as you do now, provided you remain legally resident.

You may need to register or apply for residency. This guidance explains what you need to do in Switzerland depending on your circumstances.

Healthcare if you live and work in Switzerland

Everyone who lives in Switzerland must:

register as a resident

get health insurance

You choose your insurance provider from a list of government-approved providers. The Federal Office of Public Health has more detailed information, including the list of insurers. You’ll receive a health insurance card once you register.

How much you’ll pay

Even with insurance, you will probably still have to pay some costs. For example, most people will have to pay:

the first 300 Swiss francs towards your treatment ‒ this is the ‘deductible’ or ‘franchise’ and can be higher or lower depending on your insurance premium

10% of your treatment costs over the deductible, up to a maximum of 700 Swiss francs

a daily fee if you stay in hospital ‒ this is around 15 Swiss francs

Healthcare during the transition period if you live and work in Switzerland

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

If you’re living in Switzerland or move there permanently before the end of 2020, you’ll have life-long healthcare rights in Switzerland as you do now, provided you remain legally resident.

This means you’ll also have the right to apply for a UK S1 when you start drawing a UK State Pension.

You may need to register or apply for residency depending on your circumstances.

If your UK employer has sent you to Switzerland temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 certificate to access Swiss healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

Healthcare during the transition period if you’re a posted worker

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time, as you did before.

UK-funded healthcare: getting and using an S1 in Switzerland

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Switzerland and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 if you’re a posted worker or a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 certificate, you must register it on the Swiss system.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Swiss citizen.

When you get your S1 certificate, you must register it with Switzerland’s central health insurance institution (‘Gemeinsame Einrichtung KVG’). Find out more about registering your S1 certificate.

How to get an S1

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 in Switzerland

You must register your S1 with the central health insurance institution (‘Gemeinsame Einrichtung KVG’).

Once you have registered, you will receive an insurance card. This will mean you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Swiss citizen.

Show this card when you visit a doctor to prove you are entitled to healthcare. Check that the doctor you visit treats S1 holders.

Healthcare during the transition period if you use an S1

There is different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK S1 holders in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020 if you’re either:

someone with an exportable UK State Pension

someone with another ‘exportable benefit’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

If you’re living in Switzerland or move there permanently before the end of 2020, you’ll have life-long healthcare rights in Switzerland as you do now, provided you remain legally resident.

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Switzerland using your UK-issued S1

a UK-issued EHIC

planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

You may need to register or apply for residency depending on your circumstances.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK permanently you will be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK

Studying in Switzerland

You can apply for a student EHIC. This is different from a normal EHIC, and entitles you to cover for longer.

An EHIC is not a replacement for travel insurance. You should also have insurance to cover the duration of your course.

Healthcare during the transition period if you’re studying in Switzerland

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC during this time, as you did before.

If you started studying in Switzerland before the end of 2020, your student EHIC will be valid for the rest of the time you study there.