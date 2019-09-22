Healthcare for UK nationals living in Denmark

This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in Denmark. Sign up for email alerts.

This information is about living in Denmark. There’s different guidance about visiting Denmark.

If you live in Denmark or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Denmark will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Denmark depending on your circumstances.

Most state healthcare is free in Denmark if you’re a resident and have a state health insurance card (‘yellow health card’).

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Danish healthcare system in one of these ways:

registering as a resident and getting a yellow health card

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

registering a UK-issued S1 with the Danish state healthcare system and getting a yellow health card.

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Danish citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Denmark

You should register as a resident if you expect to live in Denmark for 3 months or more.

Everyone who’s a resident can also register for Danish state healthcare.

This is the same if you’re employed, self-employed or not working.

Your dependants need to register independently for healthcare. Children do not need to register independently until they’re 15 years old if a parent is registered, but they do need to have their own yellow health card.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Denmark on the same basis as a Danish resident

still be entitled to a Danish EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register

First, apply for an EU Residence Document.

When you have your EU Residence Document you need to register at the Civil Registry of Denmark (CPR).

You’ll need proof of your address in Denmark and proof that you are staying for at least 3 months.

You choose your GP during your application to the CPR. When your CPR application is accepted, you’ll be sent a yellow health card.

The card will show the name and address of your doctor.

Always carry your yellow health card with you. Show it when you have a GP appointment.

How much you’ll pay

Most medical care is free, including GP appointments, hospital stays, mental health and long-term care.

You’ll still have to pay for some medical services. For example, dental check-ups cost around 200 Danish kroner.

Prescriptions are not free, but you’ll pay a maximum limit each year. Find out how much you’ll pay towards prescribed medicines.

If your UK employer has sent you to Denmark temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Danish healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. This can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

If you’re posted to Denmark for 6 months or more, you must register as a resident and get a yellow health card to access state healthcare.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Denmark before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Denmark

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Denmark and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it on the Danish system.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in Denmark on the same basis as a Danish citizen.

How to get an S1 form

You must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in Denmark

Once you’re registered as a resident in Denmark, you’ll be issued with your yellow health card. This will mean you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Danish citizen.

You also need to register your S1 form with Udbetaling Danmark (website in Danish).

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Denmark before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Denmark using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Denmark

If you’re in Denmark on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Denmark.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Denmark. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

If you’re going to study in Denmark for 3 months or more, you’ll need to register for residence as a student and at the CPR to get a yellow health insurance card. You’ll need your student EHIC when you travel in the EU.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.