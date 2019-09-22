Healthcare for UK nationals living in Croatia

This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in Croatia. Sign up for email alerts

If you live in Croatia or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Croatia will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Croatia depending on your circumstances.

Anyone living in Croatia for more than 3 months must have health insurance.

Healthcare is not free in Croatia. As well as insurance contributions, you’ll need to pay something towards the cost of any medical treatment. This is called a co-payment.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Croatian healthcare system in one of these ways:

paying contributions to the Croatian Health Insurance Fund (HZZO)

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

) for temporary stays registering a UK-issued S1 with HZZO

The S1 certificate entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Croatian citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Croatia

You must register as a resident if you plan to stay in Croatia for more than 3 months.

You must pay health insurance contributions to the Croatian Health Insurance Fund (HZZO), which funds the healthcare system.

Healthcare is not free in Croatia. You’ll also need to make a co-payment of 20% of the cost of any medical treatment you receive. The maximum you’ll pay for a single treatment is 2,000 Croatian kuna.

Most people in Croatia take out supplementary health insurance with HZZO to cover their co-payments.

Some people are entitled to free supplementary health insurance, for example if you’re disabled, a student or on a low-income.

If you live in Croatia or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Croatia will stay the same from 1 January 2021 for as long as you remain resident.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Croatia on the same basis as a Croatian resident

still be entitled to a Croatian EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register

You first need to apply for a residence permit. When you’ve applied for your permit, you’ll get a letter that proves you’re applying to be a Croatian resident.

Take this letter to your local HZZO office within 8 days to register to pay your health insurance contributions.

If you’re employed or self-employed, you’ll make monthly contributions. These are calculated annually and based on the average salary. They’ll be deducted from your salary by your employer or accountant.

If you’re not working, you must pay HZZO a fixed single amount of around 700 euros each year for annual health insurance.

Your dependants will be covered by your insurance. They also need to register with HZZO.

Once you’ve registered, you’ll get a letter confirming your insurance, and an insurance card. The card can take up to 3 months to arrive.

If you need any healthcare while you’re waiting for your card, show your insurance confirmation letter to prove that you’re entitled to healthcare.

You need to register with a GP or paediatrician for children. They are your first point of contact for accessing healthcare. Find a healthcare provider registered with HZZO (website in Croatian).

How much you’ll pay

Basic state health insurance does not cover the full cost of medical care. You need to pay 20% of the cost. This ranges from 10 to 2,000 Croatian kuna for a single treatment.

For example, you’ll pay 10 Croatian kuna for a GP appointment.

If you have supplementary health insurance, you do not have to pay the 20% co-payment. Supplementary insurance costs 60 to 120 Croatian kuna a month.

Basic prescription medicine is free. You’ll have to pay for other medicines, unless you’re covered by supplementary insurance. Your doctor can tell you when and how much you’ll have to pay for any prescribed medicine.

Emergency healthcare is usually free. You’ll need to pay for any follow up treatment.

Dental care is covered by state healthcare insurance although many people use private dentists in Croatia.

If your UK employer has sent you to Croatia temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 certificate to access Croatian healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Croatia before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Croatia

There is different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Croatia and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it on the Croatian system. This will mean you and your dependents will be entitled to healthcare in Croatia on the same basis as a Croatian citizen.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in Croatia

You must register your S1 form at your local HZZO office.

Once you’ve registered, you’ll get a letter confirming your insurance, and an insurance card. The card can take up to 3 months to arrive.

If you need any healthcare while you’re waiting for your card, show your insurance confirmation letter to prove that you’re entitled to healthcare.

Your letter and card show you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Croatian citizen.

Your dependants will be covered by your insurance. They also need to register with HZZO.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Croatia before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Croatia using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Croatia

If you’re in Croatia on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Croatia.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Croatia. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

If you’re studying in Croatia for more than 3 months, you should register for healthcare with HZZO.

You can also take out supplementary health insurance with HZZO to cover the co-payments for any medical treatment you receive.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.