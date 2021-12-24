Find help and support if you have long COVID

How long it takes to recover from coronavirus (COVID-19) is different for everybody.

While most people recover quickly, some people have symptoms that last weeks or months after the infection has gone. This is sometimes called long COVID.

Long COVID can affect anyone, not only those who were seriously unwell or admitted to hospital when they caught COVID-19.

Signs and symptoms of long COVID

Long COVID describes a range of symptoms, which may change over time.

Your COVID Recovery is an NHS website that can help you understand what has happened, what you might expect as part of your recovery and what support is available to you from the NHS.

If you are concerned about any of your symptoms, you should always seek medical advice from your GP. They will discuss the support they think you need to help you get better.

If you have long COVID and are unable to work

If you are employed, you may be eligible for Statutory Sick Pay ( SSP ).

If you’re not eligible or your SSP ends, you may be able to apply for Universal Credit or Employment and Support Allowance ( ESA ) if long COVID affects how much you can work. ESA gives you money to help with living costs and support to get back into work if you are able to. You can also apply for Personal Independence Payment if you have difficulty with everyday tasks and getting around.

If you’re in England you can get a health and social care assessment to find out what help you can get (for example equipment, home care, day centres) from your local council.

If you have long COVID and need support to find, return to or stay in work

You can get support, training and advice on finding your next opportunity from JobHelp and Access to Work.

Employers and employees can get advice from the Society of Occupational Medicine or ACAS on managing health conditions at work, returning to work after COVID-19 and sickness and absence because of long COVID.

You may need to ask your employer to make reasonable adjustments so you can continue to work while you recover.

If you have a child with long COVID

Schools, academies and colleges must make arrangements to support pupils with medical conditions. You or a healthcare professional should tell the school if your child has medical needs.