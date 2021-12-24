COVID-19: guidance for people whose immune system means they are at higher risk
Guidance for people aged 12 and over whose immune system means they are at higher risk of serious illness if they become infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This page includes useful information on:
- who the guidance is for
- keeping yourself safe
- eligibility for additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
- eligibility for new NHS COVID-19 treatments if you become infected
Published 24 December 2021