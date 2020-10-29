Defence Procurement: useful information

Transition period

The UK has left the EU , and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year. Check the new rules from January 2021 on gov.uk and take action now.

Cyber Security

The Defence Cyber Protection Partnership (DCPP) is a joint Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) and industry initiative to improve the protection of the defence supply chain from the cyber threat. The DCPP is a collaboration between the MOD and its key suppliers to ensure the defence supply chain understands the cyber threat and is appropriately protected against attack.

Please read the Cyber Security guidance for business to understand how businesses and organisations can improve online security and protect against cyber threats.

Knowledge in Defence (KiD) including the Commercial Toolkit

Knowledge in Defence defines how we conduct, govern and control our defence acquisition process and is the primary bearer of all policy and guidance governing defence’s project delivery and commercial functions.

You can register for access to Knowledge in Defence by completing the registration form to get an account. This will grant suppliers limited access to policy, guidance and the Commercial Toolkit.

The Commercial Toolkit provides guidance on aspects such as contracting methods, contract administration, pricing and tendering. It also includes the Defence conditions (DEFCONs) and Defence forms (DEFFORMs).

Contracting, Purchasing and Finance ( CP&F )

The CP&F programme is about the provision of an end to end eProcurement system and associated business processes which span the commercial, purchasing and financial accounting functions for the department. The programme is being rolled out in phases and includes the Defence Sourcing Portal (DSP). Latest updates on the programme are available on GOV.UK.

UK Defence and Security Exports

UK Defence and Security Exports (UKDSE) is part of the Department for International Trade. UKDSE provide specialist export advice and practical assistance, working closely with industry and government departments including MOD , the Home Office and the Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU).

They are responsible for:

helping UK Defence and security industries export their products

maintaining relationships with overseas governments to promote British Defence and security products

working with MOD and industry to ensure Defence and security products have export potential

and industry to ensure Defence and security products have export potential providing UK Defence and security companies with specialist support to sell their goods.

The UK Defence and Security Exports SME Support Team provides and supports a wide range of events and activities designed to help UK small and medium-sized enterprises win overseas defence and security business.

Security

List X contractors are companies operating in the UK who are working on UK government contracts which require them to hold classified information. This information is at ‘Secret’ or above or international partners information classified ‘Confidential’ or above, and is held their own premises at a specific site. Please do read the Security guidance for List X contractors for more information.

The Defence Equipment and Support Principal Security Advisor (DE&S PSyA) team are responsible for providing relevant defence contractors with up to date security and business continuity policy and guidance. They also assist UK companies in obtaining List X facility clearance when contractually required to hold material protectively marked confidential or above.

Please read further information relating to government security.

Small Business Commissioner

The Small Business Commissioner ensures fair payment practices for Britain’s 5.7 million small businesses and supports them in resolving their payment disputes with larger businesses.

Related information