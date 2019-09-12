Defence Cyber Protection Partnership

Latest

Guidance for adopting other standards to meet requirements of Defence Standard 05-138 ( PDF , 231KB , 8 pages )

What is the DCPP ?

A collaboration between the MOD and its key suppliers to ensure the defence supply chain understands the cyber threat and is appropriately protected against attack.

Our principles

understand the risk

proportionate protection

suppliers to defence meet the standards.

Supplier Cyber Protection online

This is the tool used to carry out the Cyber Security Model. It is free to use and allows someone to do a trial run of both the Risk Assessment and Supplier Assurance questionnaire.

the buyer completes risk assessment, this determines cyber risk profile

cyber risk profile security requirements listed in Defence Standard 05-138. This includes cyber essentials for a risk profile of very low. Cyber Essentials Plus, alongside various policy documents required for low

supplier completes Supplier Assurance Questionnaire ( SAQ ) to demonstrate their compliance with the requirements

) to demonstrate their compliance with the requirements a Cyber Implementation Plan (CIP) will be required to demonstrate an alternative approach to meeting the requirements, if what the supplier has differs from the DEFSTAN.

Flow down

Suppliers complete a risk assessment for any elements they are sub-contracting. Their suppliers will complete SAQs as required.

What is in it for industry:

protect reputation

protect intellectual property

protect pricing information

protect customer details

protect own supply chain

Hot topic

This unclassified presentation was recorded for internal MOD audiences to raise their awareness of the Cyber Security Model although most of it still applies to industry.

DCPP internal presentation

