Defence condition 658: cyber (flow-down)
DEFCON 658 cyber applies to all suppliers down the supply chain (edition October 2017).
Defence Condition 658 (cyber)
This document contains the following sections:
- Definitions
- Authority obligations
- Contractor obligations
- Management of sub-contractors
- Records
- Audit
- General
Annex to DEFCON 658
- Definitions
- Sub-contractor obligations
- Records
- Audit
- General
Published 17 October 2017
Last updated 10 September 2021 + show all updates
Added the updated version of DEFCON 658 (9/21).
First published.