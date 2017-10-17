Guidance

Defence condition 658: cyber (flow-down)

DEFCON 658 cyber applies to all suppliers down the supply chain (edition October 2017).

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
17 October 2017
Last updated
10 September 2021 — See all updates

Documents

Cyber DEFCON 658

Ref: Edition 10/17 9/21 HTML

Details

Defence Condition 658 (cyber)

This document contains the following sections:

  1. Definitions
  2. Authority obligations
  3. Contractor obligations
  4. Management of sub-contractors
  5. Records
  6. Audit
  7. General

Annex to DEFCON 658

  1. Definitions
  2. Sub-contractor obligations
  3. Records
  4. Audit
  5. General
Published 17 October 2017
Last updated 10 September 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added the updated version of DEFCON 658 (9/21).

  2. First published.

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do