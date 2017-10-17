Cyber security for defence suppliers (Def Stan 05-138)
This defence standard specifies the measures that defence suppliers are required to achieve at each of the 5 levels of cyber risk that a contract can be assessed as carrying.
Documents
Details
This defence Standard (DEFSTAN 05-138, Issue 3) is applicable to all Ministry of Defence (MOD) procurements, MOD suppliers and their subcontract suppliers, which have a relationship to one or more MOD contracts.
Published 17 October 2017
Last updated 1 July 2021 + show all updates
Last updated 1 July 2021 + show all updates
-
Added Issue 3 of DEFSTAN 05-138.
-
First published.