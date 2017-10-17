Guidance

Cyber security for defence suppliers (Def Stan 05-138)

This defence standard specifies the measures that defence suppliers are required to achieve at each of the 5 levels of cyber risk that a contract can be assessed as carrying.

Ministry of Defence
17 October 2017
1 July 2021 — See all updates

Defence Standard 05-138, Issue 3: cyber security for defence suppliers

Ref: DEFSTAN 05-138, Issue 3 PDF, 205KB, 21 pages

Details

This defence Standard (DEFSTAN 05-138, Issue 3) is applicable to all Ministry of Defence (MOD) procurements, MOD suppliers and their subcontract suppliers, which have a relationship to one or more MOD contracts.

