Ministry of Defence
Industry Security Notices (ISN)
7 September 2010
16 February 2017

A list of Industry Security Notices (ISNs) for defence personnel to highlight security changes or information.

Definition of MOD Identifiable Information (updated 16 Feburary 2017)

Ref: ISN 2017/01 PDF, 165KB

Key email address changes for the Ministry of Defence

Ref: ISN 2016/04 PDF, 56.1KB

Introduction of the National Security Vetting Solution (NSVS)

Ref: ISN 2016/03 PDF, 245KB

MOD basic grade messaging (email) address routing changes

Ref: ISN 2016/02 PDF, 36.7KB

MOD implementation of cyber essentials scheme

Ref: ISN 2016/01 PDF, 35.8KB

Government security classification scheme: update

Ref: ISN 2015/05 PDF, 43.5KB

New arrangements for DV (developed vetting) interviews

Ref: ISN 2015/04 PDF, 31.8KB

Guidance on securing technology at OFFICIAL

Ref: ISN 2015/03 PDF, 31.3KB

Introduction of the electronic private venture security grading and exhibition clearance processes on SPIRE

Ref: ISN 2015/02 PDF, 42.7KB

Marking of MOD commercial information

Ref: ISN 2015/01 PDF, 62.2KB, 2 pages

Notification of future change to the private venture security grading and exhibition clearance processes

Ref: ISN 2014/06 PDF, 42KB, 1 page

Government Security Classification Scheme

Ref: ISN 2014/05 PDF, 151KB

Procedure for UK contractors to obtain Nato personnel security clearances (supersedes ISN 2011/03)

Ref: ISN 2014/03 PDF, 89KB, 4 pages

Requirement to report security incidents affecting MOD material to the MOD

Ref: ISN 2014/02 PDF, 77.4KB, 3 pages

Government Security Classification Scheme (updated April 2014)

Ref: ISN 2014/01 PDF, 749KB, 29 pages

Ongoing personnel security requirements for defence contractors: aftercare responsibilities

Ref: ISN 2012/03 PDF, 195KB

Defence Trade Cooperation Treaty (DTCT)

Ref: ISN 2012/01 PDF, 199KB

Defence Trade Cooperation Treaty (DTCT): application form

Ref: ISN 2012/01 Annex A PDF, 838KB, 11 pages

Incident reporting (supersedes ISN 2011/02: incident report)

Ref: ISN 2011/07 PDF, 195KB

Advice on providing national security vetting (NSV) details to non-governmental organisations

Ref: ISN 2011/06 PDF, 176KB

National security vetting and government contracting policy

Ref: ISN 2011/04 PDF, 173KB

Social networking

Ref: ISN 2011/01 PDF, 200KB

Policy to protect portable information and communications technology (ICT) devices and media

Ref: ISN 2010/04 PDF, 242KB, 5 pages

National security vetting and government contracting policy

Ref: ISN 2010/03 PDF, 188KB, 2 pages

Personal data handling

Ref: ISN 2010/01 PDF, 197KB, 23 pages

A Industry Security Notice (ISN) is an official document that tells people in industry about important instructions, guidance or other information relating to security.

  • ‘ISN 2014/04 Farnborough International Air Show 2014: exhibition clearances’ has been removed
  • ‘ISN 2014/01: Government Security Classification Scheme’ updated April 2014
  • ‘ISN 2011/05 Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEi) 2011: exhibition clearances’ has been removed
  • ‘ISN 2011/02: incident report’ has been superseded by ‘2011/07: incident reporting’
  • ‘ISN 2011/03: Nato personnel security clearances’ has been superseded by ‘2014/03: Procedure for UK contractors to obtain Nato personnel security clearances’

