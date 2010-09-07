Guidance
Industry Security Notice (ISN)
- 7 September 2010
16 February 2017
A list of Industry Security Notices (ISNs) for defence personnel to highlight security changes or information.
Documents
Definition of MOD Identifiable Information (updated 16 Feburary 2017)
Ref: ISN 2017/01 PDF, 165KB
Key email address changes for the Ministry of Defence
Ref: ISN 2016/04 PDF, 56.1KB
Introduction of the National Security Vetting Solution (NSVS)
Ref: ISN 2016/03 PDF, 245KB
MOD basic grade messaging (email) address routing changes
Ref: ISN 2016/02 PDF, 36.7KB
MOD implementation of cyber essentials scheme
Ref: ISN 2016/01 PDF, 35.8KB
Government security classification scheme: update
Ref: ISN 2015/05 PDF, 43.5KB
New arrangements for DV (developed vetting) interviews
Ref: ISN 2015/04 PDF, 31.8KB
Guidance on securing technology at OFFICIAL
Ref: ISN 2015/03 PDF, 31.3KB
Introduction of the electronic private venture security grading and exhibition clearance processes on SPIRE
Ref: ISN 2015/02 PDF, 42.7KB
Marking of MOD commercial information
Ref: ISN 2015/01 PDF, 62.2KB, 2 pages
Notification of future change to the private venture security grading and exhibition clearance processes
Ref: ISN 2014/06 PDF, 42KB, 1 page
Government Security Classification Scheme
Ref: ISN 2014/05 PDF, 151KB
Procedure for UK contractors to obtain Nato personnel security clearances (supersedes ISN 2011/03)
Ref: ISN 2014/03 PDF, 89KB, 4 pages
Requirement to report security incidents affecting MOD material to the MOD
Ref: ISN 2014/02 PDF, 77.4KB, 3 pages
Government Security Classification Scheme (updated April 2014)
Ref: ISN 2014/01 PDF, 749KB, 29 pages
Ongoing personnel security requirements for defence contractors: aftercare responsibilities
Ref: ISN 2012/03 PDF, 195KB
Defence Trade Cooperation Treaty (DTCT)
Ref: ISN 2012/01 PDF, 199KB
Defence Trade Cooperation Treaty (DTCT): application form
Ref: ISN 2012/01 Annex A PDF, 838KB, 11 pages
Incident reporting (supersedes ISN 2011/02: incident report)
Ref: ISN 2011/07 PDF, 195KB
Advice on providing national security vetting (NSV) details to non-governmental organisations
Ref: ISN 2011/06 PDF, 176KB
National security vetting and government contracting policy
Ref: ISN 2011/04 PDF, 173KB
Social networking
Ref: ISN 2011/01 PDF, 200KB
Policy to protect portable information and communications technology (ICT) devices and media
Ref: ISN 2010/04 PDF, 242KB, 5 pages
National security vetting and government contracting policy
Ref: ISN 2010/03 PDF, 188KB, 2 pages
Personal data handling
Ref: ISN 2010/01 PDF, 197KB, 23 pages
Details
A Industry Security Notice (ISN) is an official document that tells people in industry about important instructions, guidance or other information relating to security.
Important notice
- ‘ISN 2014/04 Farnborough International Air Show 2014: exhibition clearances’ has been removed
- ‘ISN 2014/01: Government Security Classification Scheme’ updated April 2014
- ‘ISN 2011/05 Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEi) 2011: exhibition clearances’ has been removed
- ‘ISN 2011/02: incident report’ has been superseded by ‘2011/07: incident reporting’
- ‘ISN 2011/03: Nato personnel security clearances’ has been superseded by ‘2014/03: Procedure for UK contractors to obtain Nato personnel security clearances’
