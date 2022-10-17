Guidance

Ministry of Defence Framework Library (list of purchasing agreements)

Information on key purchasing agreements to raise awareness about opportunities to do business with Defence.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
17 October 2022

Ministry of Defence purchasing frameworks - Introduction

Ministry of Defence purchasing frameworks

Ministry of Defence purchasing frameworks

Details

A framework agreement is an agreement with a provider that set out terms and conditions under which agreements for specific purchases (known as call-off contracts) can be made throughout the term of the agreement.

The Ministry of Defence published Opportunity and Innovation: the Defence Small-and-Medium-Sized-Enterprise Action Plan in January 2022. The plan contains specific commitments that will help improve the way Defence works with smaller businesses, by overcoming barriers and improving access to opportunities to do business with Defence.

As part of this work, MOD has committed to providing information on key framework agreements.

Published 17 October 2022