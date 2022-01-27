Opportunity and Innovation: The Defence Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Action Plan
Improving MOD's relationship with Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), focusing on procurement models and how best to support innovation and exports for UK suppliers.
Documents
Details
We recognise that Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are at the heart of the vibrant and flexible UK defence industry supporting a wide variety of high-quality jobs across the four nations of the United Kingdom.
However, we also recognise that these smaller businesses face unique challenges and barriers preventing them from fulfilling their potential of delivering both defence capability and contributing to UK prosperity.
In this plan, we will set out how we will improve the engagement we have with SMEs, focusing on procurement models that are easier to navigate, a recognition of the role the MOD and its major suppliers play in supporting the whole of the defence supply chain and understanding how best to support innovation and exports for UK suppliers.