Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise key data pack 2019 to 2020

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) published Opportunity and Innovation: The Defence Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Action Plan in January 2022. The plan contains specific commitments that will help improve the way defence works with smaller businesses.

As part of this work, MOD has committed to publishing a range of SME-focused data in one place. Publishing this data will help improve transparency around SME engagement, and to help measure the effects of the policies implemented over time. This will allow us to review progress, adjust our approach based on evidence and help deliver real improvements for SMEs in defence.

This is a new approach, and we are continuing to develop the data set that we publish. We are exploring what additional data is available and can be published, with a view to updating this document regularly. This work will take account of the availability and accuracy of the available data and the value of publishing it. We will review the data set that is published at least annually, and more frequently as we develop this document.