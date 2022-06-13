MOD Acquisition Pipeline

The Ministry of Defence (MOD)’s Acquisition Pipeline is a forward look at potential procurement activity. The information presented is for information only and reflects the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) anticipated procurement pipeline. This is the first time MOD has published its Acquisition Pipeline. As such, it will review the number of procurements it is able to share with industry through future updates to the pipeline.

Neither the publication of this pipeline, nor any of the information presented in it, should be taken as a commitment or representation on the part of MOD (or any other organisation) to enter into a contractual arrangement or to proceed with a procurement. Circumstances may change and we cannot guarantee that the requirements, contract value, and/or timeline will be as stated. There may also be further contracting activity that takes place that we are not currently aware of and which may therefore not appear on this Pipeline.

The sourcing route for procurements featured in this pipeline has not been determined. For example, whether the procurement will be sourced competitively or single source is shown only as a guide at this stage. The MOD cannot guarantee that these opportunities will be available to all suppliers.

Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and Government to Government (G2G) procurements have been excluded from this Acquisition Pipeline.