Medicines: notes for applicants and holders of a wholesale dealer licence or broker registration
Guidance to help applicants and licence holders get and maintain a wholesale dealer licence (WDA(H)) or broker registration – MHRA guidance note 6.
This guidance covers:
- wholesale dealing or distribution
- brokering
- how to register as a broker
- persons requiring a wholesale dealer licence
- how to apply for a wholesale dealer licence
- wholesale dealers’ obligations
- responsible person
- inspection
- falsified and diverted medicines
- regulatory action
- fees for wholesale dealer licence applications
Published 3 July 2014
Last updated 18 November 2022 + show all updates
