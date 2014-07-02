Guidance

Medicines: notes for applicants and holders of a wholesale dealer licence or broker registration

Guidance to help applicants and licence holders get and maintain a wholesale dealer licence (WDA(H)) or broker registration – MHRA guidance note 6.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
3 July 2014
18 November 2022 — See all updates

Notes for applicants and holders of a Wholesale Dealer’s Licence (WDA(H)) or Broker Registration

Notes for applicants and holders of a Wholesale Dealer’s Licence (WDA(H)) or Broker Registration

This guidance covers:

  • wholesale dealing or distribution
  • brokering
  • how to register as a broker
  • persons requiring a wholesale dealer licence
  • how to apply for a wholesale dealer licence
  • wholesale dealers’ obligations
  • responsible person
  • inspection
  • falsified and diverted medicines
  • regulatory action
  • fees for wholesale dealer licence applications
